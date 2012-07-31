Photos: Kyle Korver Sells His 16-Room Mansion

When Kyle Korver plays in Chicago this season against his former Bulls with his current Hawks, he won’t be able to crash at his own Chicago-area mansion. That’s because according to the Chicago Tribune, he sold his 16-room mansion Monday in the Glencoe area of Chicagoland, north of downtown. He sold it for $1.34 million, taking a small loss after buying the home built in 2008 for $1.38 million.

The home is shown on the listings website of his realtor, MaryJane Serene, matching detail for detail the Trib’s description. It’s got five bedrooms, five designer bathrooms, a sauna, theater, game room (which looks like Korver put in some arcade games and a Gatorade refrigerator) and three fireplaces. The house had been on the market longer than Korver himself, according to the Trib, after Korver’s marriage had him seeking a permanent residence elsewhere.

