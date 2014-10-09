Photos: Lady Gaga Poses With Spurs’ Parker, Ginobili, & Larry O’Brien Trophy

#San Antonio Spurs #Lady Gaga #Instagram
10.09.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

We tried to come up with a few puns or sarcastic jabs to discuss the photos Lady Gaga posted to Instagram of her posing with the Larry O’Brien Trophy, Manu Ginobili, and Tony Parker. We even quickly jotted down our list of favorite Gaga songs – that may or may not begin with “Bad Romance” – for inspiration. But upon reading the songstress’ sincere, gracious captions, we’ll simply let the pics speak for themselves.

Me and Ginobili! My favorite player! He's even taller in person! What a doll!

A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on

We only wish Lady Gaga had a picture taken with Gregg Popovich, too. Considering the shots above were likely taken after the San Antonio Spurs lost to ALBA Berlin yesterday on a buzzer-beater, though, it’s hardly surprising Pop decided against a photo-op.

(H/T Sean Highkin of Pro Basketball Talk)

Other than “Paparazzi,” is there another Gaga song close to as good as “Bad Romance?”

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#San Antonio Spurs#Lady Gaga#Instagram
TAGSDimeMaginstagramLADY GAGAMANU GINOBILIsan antonio spursTONY PARKER

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 19 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP