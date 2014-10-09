Photos: Lady Gaga Poses With Spurs’ Parker, Ginobili, & Larry O’Brien Trophy

We tried to come up with a few puns or sarcastic jabs to discuss the photos Lady Gaga posted to Instagram of her posing with the Larry O’Brien Trophy, Manu Ginobili, and Tony Parker. We even quickly jotted down our list of favorite Gaga songs – that may or may not begin with “Bad Romance” – for inspiration. But upon reading the songstress’ sincere, gracious captions, we’ll simply let the pics speak for themselves.

We only wish Lady Gaga had a picture taken with Gregg Popovich, too. Considering the shots above were likely taken after the San Antonio Spurs lost to ALBA Berlin yesterday on a buzzer-beater, though, it’s hardly surprising Pop decided against a photo-op.

