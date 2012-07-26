Photos: Mansion Gilbert Arenas Has Put On Sale For $3.5 Million

#Style – Kicks and Gear
07.26.12 6 years ago
The Gilbert Arenas era might officially be over. He had one final shot last year in Memphis, and things never really took off, averaging 4.2 points in 17 regular season games before scoring all of four points in Memphis’ seven-game opening round loss to the Clippers. Now, he’s selling the mansion that once helped illustrate just how eccentric and crazy he was. Yes, the one where he used to host paintball outings, the one where he played famous pranks on some of his teammates, the house with the massive pool grotto in the back, the fish tanks and that one ridiculous picture of Gilbert Arenas, the president of the United States. And he’s selling it all for $3.5 million. That’s a lot, but it’s not quite MJ money. His time in the NBA is probably at an end, but perhaps the very biggest Agent Zero fan will find the money to buy the former All-Star guard’s biggest memorabilia yet.

Check out these photos from Bethesda Gateway Sales. The house was built in 2003, has seven bedrooms, seven full baths, and three half baths, as well as 1.19 acres. There is also a four-car garage and nine fireplaces.

via Deadspin

