Photos: Michael Jordan’s $5 Million Penthouse Put On Sale By Ex-Wife

From watching my fair share of “House Hunters” I can confidently say that this penthouse is quite stunning. According to The Chicago Tribune, Jordan paid $3 million in the late ’90s, so his wife will be making a nice little profit from the sale â€“ counting for inflation of course.
More details of the penthouse from The Tribune:
The four-bedroom unit has a private elevator foyer, 5 1/2 baths, a media room, views in all directions, a smoking room with a custom air cleaning system, custom millwork, Santos Rosewood panels, polished Italian porcelain floor tiling, Amarelo Real yellow granite counters and backsplashes, a black and gold marble fireplace enclosure, more than 75 windows and a rooftop solarium.
If you want to live in Chicago and literally want to walk in Michael Jordan’s footsteps, this penthouse seems like the ideal place for you. Happy bidding!