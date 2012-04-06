Photos: Michael Jordan’s $5 Million Penthouse Put On Sale By Ex-Wife

You may remember that Michael Jordan‘s 33,000 square foot Highland Park mansion could be yours for the low price of $29 million. But if that is too far away from the city for you, don’t worry. Jordan’s ex-wife,, has recently put their Chicago penthouse on Lake Shore Drive up for sale. Location is key and for the low, low price of $5 million, you could have one of the best views in the city.

From watching my fair share of “House Hunters” I can confidently say that this penthouse is quite stunning. According to The Chicago Tribune, Jordan paid $3 million in the late ’90s, so his wife will be making a nice little profit from the sale â€“ counting for inflation of course.

More details of the penthouse from The Tribune:

The four-bedroom unit has a private elevator foyer, 5 1/2 baths, a media room, views in all directions, a smoking room with a custom air cleaning system, custom millwork, Santos Rosewood panels, polished Italian porcelain floor tiling, Amarelo Real yellow granite counters and backsplashes, a black and gold marble fireplace enclosure, more than 75 windows and a rooftop solarium.

If you want to live in Chicago and literally want to walk in Michael Jordan’s footsteps, this penthouse seems like the ideal place for you. Happy bidding!

Hit page 2 for more photos…