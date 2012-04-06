Photos: Michael Jordan’s $5 Million Penthouse Put On Sale By Ex-Wife

04.06.12 6 years ago
You may remember that Michael Jordan‘s 33,000 square foot Highland Park mansion could be yours for the low price of $29 million. But if that is too far away from the city for you, don’t worry. Jordan’s ex-wife, Juanita Jordan, has recently put their Chicago penthouse on Lake Shore Drive up for sale. Location is key and for the low, low price of $5 million, you could have one of the best views in the city.

From watching my fair share of “House Hunters” I can confidently say that this penthouse is quite stunning. According to The Chicago Tribune, Jordan paid $3 million in the late ’90s, so his wife will be making a nice little profit from the sale â€“ counting for inflation of course.

More details of the penthouse from The Tribune:

The four-bedroom unit has a private elevator foyer, 5 1/2 baths, a media room, views in all directions, a smoking room with a custom air cleaning system, custom millwork, Santos Rosewood panels, polished Italian porcelain floor tiling, Amarelo Real yellow granite counters and backsplashes, a black and gold marble fireplace enclosure, more than 75 windows and a rooftop solarium.

If you want to live in Chicago and literally want to walk in Michael Jordan’s footsteps, this penthouse seems like the ideal place for you. Happy bidding!

