Photos Of Michael Jordan’s Home On Sale For $29 Million

Yesterday it was reported by the Daily Herald that Michael Jordan was selling his Highland Park mansion for $29 million. Now today, we have photos. How dope is this house? It somehow has nearly twice as many full bathrooms (15) as bedrooms (nine), and covers just below 33,000 square feet. Built somewhere between 1993 and 1995, it also features a tennis court, putting green, pond, and multiple, multicar garages. The craziest number of all: The price per square foot is a ridiculous $887.31.
We know how insane Shaquille O’Neal‘s house is (much bigger than Jordan’s at 76,000 square feet), having seen this video that left us in a jealous trance for close to 10 minutes. We also hooked up with a rather famous All-Star recently to check out some of his crib’s one-of-a-kind attributes (Stay tuned for that…). But MJ? Imagine owning a house that used to belong to the G.O.A.T.
Photos via Baird & Warner.
Should be selling his home for $23 million to be symbolic. It’s not like he needs the extra $6 million anyway.
As far as the home, i think Derrick Rose should buy it. He just got broke off with $90Mill from Chicago and $240Mill from Adidas. So he got the paper.
@Chi – Rose 100% should NOT buy that. $29M out of the roughly $45M he’ll clear from that deal after taxes/agent stuff is stretching yourself waaaaaaaaaay too thin. That’s how dudes end up like AI and Toine. You can get plenty of house for $5-$10M.
just look at Brandon Roy. You never know when your last game will be and when that $$$ will stop coming in; can’t assume you got another massive deal coming years down the line. Bank some $$$, buy something “reasonable” ($5M range in context here, not exactly a condo in the hood) and you can always upgrade when/if you get maxed out again in 5 yrs.
even without his NBA money and previous shoe contract money, Rose is set to get somewhere near $240Mill from Adidas. I’m pretttttty sure he can buy this house no problem.
But if Drose don’t wanna drop the money for it….I’m pretty sure Juanita Jordan has the paper to buy a few of those houses lmao.
you’d have thought if he were going to build that house, he woulda built it in a better area. It’s not a bad area, but it damn sure ain’t a 29 million dollar house area.
On another note, you’d NEVER figure it was that big looking from the gate. The actual house is well hidden.