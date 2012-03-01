Photos Of Michael Jordan’s Home On Sale For $29 Million

Yesterday it was reported by the Daily Herald thatwas selling his Highland Park mansion for $29 million. Now today, we have photos. How dope is this house? It somehow has nearly twice as many full bathrooms (15) as bedrooms (nine), and covers just below 33,000 square feet. Built somewhere between 1993 and 1995, it also features a tennis court, putting green, pond, and multiple, multicar garages. The craziest number of all: The price per square foot is a ridiculous $887.31.

We know how insane Shaquille O’Neal‘s house is (much bigger than Jordan’s at 76,000 square feet), having seen this video that left us in a jealous trance for close to 10 minutes. We also hooked up with a rather famous All-Star recently to check out some of his crib’s one-of-a-kind attributes (Stay tuned for that…). But MJ? Imagine owning a house that used to belong to the G.O.A.T.

Photos via Baird & Warner.