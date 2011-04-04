Picking Up The Pieces: Offseason Plans For The NBA’s 5 Worst Teams

With the NBA season coming to a close, the Nets, Raptors, Wizards, Timberwolves and Cavs have locked in their NBA Draft Lottery status and are looking towards the future. Below is a breakdown of the offseason possibilities for each team, and a prediction of what the future might hold.
As everyone knows, the Nets’ future is entirely dependent on Deron Williams‘ decision to re-sign. If he signs elsewhere, the Nets are looking at another 2010 offseason: only $15 million on the books and a boatload of free agents to choose from (most notably Dwight Howard and Chris Paul). But Mikhail Prokhorov is not the patient type. They already struck out in one offseason bonanza, so don’t expect them to waste another season Knicks-style. Under normal circumstances, I’d suggest that the Nets zero in on the NBA Draft to build from the ground up. Jared Sullinger or Derrick Williams is the perfect complement to the rebounding phobia that seems to haunt Brook Lopez. But the Nets lost their first-round pick in the Williams trade, so any immediate draft upgrades are difficult. So what’s their next move?
We can eliminate free agency, because the headliners of this upcoming class includes Sasha Pavlovic and D.J. Mbenga. They do, however, have a number of first-round picks to dangle in front of other GMs. If I’m in Billy King‘s shoes, I’m going after the Danilo Gallinari‘s of the world. Proven outside shooters who lie in the middle of the Ray Allen to Jason Kapono spectrum: good enough to knock down shots and sometimes drive to the basket.
The first thought that comes to mind when discussing Toronto is “they’re not awful.” They do have some pieces that could be important role players on playoff teams. But the Raptors are missing that one standout player that makes them a true contender. The teams at the top of the standings are littered with stars. In today’s league, teams need one of two combinations: either an A+ superstar (Dwight Howard, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, etc.) or a few A-/B+ stars (Boston Celtics, San Antonio Spurs). The 2012 offseason may provide a window of opportunity for the Raptors, but does anyone really see a CP or Dwight thinking, “Wouldn’t it be fun to move out of the U.S. and play for a non-contender?” If superstar free agents are out of the question, Toronto must continue to build the old fashioned way: through the Draft.
Andrea Bargnani, Ed Davis and DeMar DeRozan haven’t been busts, but no one is waiting for them to turn into superstars. To be perfectly honest, the Raptors simply have to hit it big in the Draft at any position. They can cry all they want about specific positional needs, but teams stuck in the gutter do not have that luxury. Whether that draft pick turns into a superstar or trade asset, it sets them up well for the future.
The hardest rebuilding step is the first one: finding a future star. John Wall elevates the Wizards over every bottom feeder in the NBA because he has solved this fundamental problem. The supporting cast of Andray Blatche, JaVale McGee, Nick Young and Jordan Crawford is young enough to develop alongside Wall. Their record is bad enough to acquire further talent through the Draft. The only limiting factor is the Rashard Lewis contract, which will incapacitate the Wizards for another two years and $43 million dollars. (On a side note, it’s always sad when a player turns into his contract â€“ I like to call it the Theo Ratliff Zone.)
Looking ahead to the upcoming offseason, Washington’s biggest priority needs to be finding a defensively oriented rebounding big man that can provide some glue. Their -3.42 rebounding differential and 104.9 points per game against is where the problem truly lies. Unlike other defensively inefficient teams, Washington does not yet have the firepower to offset this shortcoming.
David Kahn has an unfair rap. Michael Beasley was a steal, Kevin Love is the epitome of IQ over talent and Anthony Randolph, Wesley Johnson and future first-round picks will help down the road. Ultimately, however, a lot is riding on Ricky Rubio. Kyrie Irving is a possible fix at PG, but does Minnesota really want to commit to Irving with Rubio waiting in the wings? (And that’s assuming that they can Draft him in the first place.) If Rubio does come over, Minnesota may finally be able to put the key in the ignition and enter the playoff picture. If not, they’ll need to look elsewhere.
In terms of cap space, Kahn has once again succeeded beyond expectations. After this season, Minnesota will have $15 million worth of breathing room along with multiple trade assets to further enhance their financial maneuverability. Even though Minnesota might not be the most ideal destination for free agents, the possibilities that their future holds could be enticing to big-time stars. Or, as a wise man once said to me, all it takes is one big-time free agent to say, “Screw it, I’ll take the max money and go up north.”
Once LeBron left, Cleveland fans were in shock. Apparently the Cleveland front office was as well because they barely made any impact moves last offseason. The Baron Davis trade finally ended the skid, but it should only be the beginning of some wheeling and dealing. Most importantly, J.J. Hickson has to go. As much as Cleveland has enjoyed playing the “he’s going to develop card,” he is the only legitimate trade asset on the team. Davis and Antawn Jamison are washed up and unmovable, and Anderson Varejao is locked in for four years and nearly $40 million.
Although their 2011-12 cap room is severely handcuffed by the $35 million owed to Varejao, Davis and Jamison, their 2012-13 cap is not (assuming they release Davis and Jamison). In the meantime, they have two first-round picks in the upcoming Draft to focus on. Assuming they land a top-three and top-ten pick, Cleveland has the opportunity to turn things around quickly with smart drafting. A Derrick Williams/Brandon Knight combo could be the right blueprint for the future.
What do you think? What should these five teams do this offseason?
Do you guys research your articles, or just write stuff if it sounds good? The Cavaliers front office barely made any moves last offseason because they were in shock at LeBron’s departure? Well, yea, I guess it could have been the shock. Or, it could have been the fact that they had their hands tied for the entire first week of free agency, July 1 – July 8, while they waited for LeBron to make his decision. What would you have had them do, go sign a few pieces and then tell LeBron they could no longer offer him a max contract? By the time LeBron decided, who was left to sign?
And trading JJ Hickson makes no sense. Why would they trade their only young, budding talent?
I’ve read that Sullinger and Barnes are returning to school. The lottery just became much weaker.
The Raptors should fire Colangelo and Triano, then trade Bargnani and Calderon. They will never move forward as a franchise until they get rid of the dead weight they’ve been carrying for the past few years.
As far as the draft goes, if they don’t get a top 3 pick, they’ll be hard pressed to upgrade their talent in the starting 5.
at number two…..
JBFC………
i thought lebron was the 1st or close to first domino to fall in free agency . what r u talking about??????????
Give Cleveland some slack, they lost a 2x MVP in which the team was built around. Getting ONLY Ramon Sessions doesn’t make sense either. NJ struck out but at least got a few players, they didn’t just go under a bridge and cry.
Brandon Knight. HUGE BUST. U read it here first.
prokarov is the new mark cuban
@ Me #7:
How do you even know? What if Knight goes 2nd round and ends up averaging 10pts in his 15 year career? That’s not a bust.
Guys like you are retarded. I’m not saying YOU are retarded. Just guys LIKE you. You’re obviously a smart guy.
I don’t see the reason in trading Hickson especially after watching him this season. Granted he isnt the young KG or the second Tim Duncan but unless your sure your getting a better player at that position in the trade, it just seems unreasonable. He is there future for the time being. And trust me I didn’t expect to be sayin that when he was drafted but he’s been working his ass off and its showing. I say cleveland just works through the draft for the next 5-10 years, free agency will never be there friend especially after Gilbert showed his ass in that LeBron fiasco (and still is) nobody is going to willingly go there unless they have a nice core set in motion
” Kevin Love is the epitome of IQ over talent” what that means? he has high basketball IQ but he’s not talented? i thought talent=bball IQ, not talent=athletic abilities
So Cleveland trading their best player is a good move? C’mon son!!!
The Nets basically screwed themselves with that trade. I think itll backfire
I can see the reason for trading Hickson. He is their only asset, trade him and B-Diddy for MORE young talent and more draft picks. In my opinion if your team sucks just whore yourself out for picks and cap space. one of those picks is gonna pan out.
And Minny should absolutely, positively draft Irving. Rubio is not coming to Minny. Might as well brace themselves for that. Flynn is well, no idea what happened to him and Ridnour is a backup.
As for the Raptors? Pray whoever they draft becomes a star. Like you said its the only thing missing from their team. They get a solid 22/5/5 guy they can make a run at 50 wins.
worst article ever…pretty much every team has to hope/put a gun to top level FAs to get em to sign or get the #1 pick in the draft..great advice..how are you not a gm??
Wow what’s with all the hate people?
All I know is that the dude who wrote this hit the nail on the head in terms of the Raptors situation. If the Raptors ever want to make some advances in the near future, they need to get rid of thier two main liabilities on defense and all around over rated players: Calderon and Bargnani. Keep our young guys and allow them to develop, maybe score Kemba walker if he enters the draft, thow in Kleiza and Barbosa, and trade the two Euros for a legit scorer. That’s about as good a start as any IMO.
Raptors have pieces in places. Deroan has been in the L 2 years and dude has been a lot better. You talk about ed davis and he hasn’t even had a chance to become a star. Bargnani….well he doesn’t need to be playing center at all. Maybe not even power forward. But to say that one of those guys can’t develop is being assinine. Davis needs to hit the gym and put some muscle on. Deroan needs to improve perimeter D and get a jump shot. Bargnani needs to be shipped out. Its like toronto is trying to be a euro team and they shouldn’t. Also ship out calderon and start bayless. This is a chance for bayless to finally earn a starting position and he needs to get his ass in polish his pg game. Honestly bargnani, calderon, kleiza and weems need to be gone….
Cleveland needs to completely gut their team with the excpetion of hickson. He has been making strides and he has been listening to scott lately. Minny needs to give up on the rubio dream and either stick with flynn or get irving and get a defensive center. Washington needs to get a coach who can empphasize D and maybe trade blatche, he’s a headache. Wall, young, crawford and mcgee can make it happen but mcgee, put on 15lbs of muscle and go hang with olajuwan like dwight did. Try to trade lewis and josh howard and get a perimeter defender. Draft a pf as well wizards.the nets need a sf and maybe another pf because kris humphries plays hard but is hardly a starter (prove me wrong man)
What about Detroit bro?
I don’t know what Joe Dumars is thinking sticking with that idiot Kuester. The Pistons are full of young talent (Daye, Monroe, Jerebko), guys in their prime (Stuckey, Gordon, Bynum, Villanueva), and experienced vets (Hamilton, Wallace, Prince, McGrady). But Kuester only seems to be able to get the worst out of everyone, mostly I think due to a lack of respect.
They need to dump him ASAP…isn’t Larry Brown looking for a job?