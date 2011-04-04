Picking Up The Pieces: Offseason Plans For The NBA’s 5 Worst Teams

With the NBA season coming to a close, the Nets, Raptors, Wizards, Timberwolves and Cavs have locked in their NBA Draft Lottery status and are looking towards the future. Below is a breakdown of the offseason possibilities for each team, and a prediction of what the future might hold.

New Jersey Nets

As everyone knows, the Nets’ future is entirely dependent on Deron Williams‘ decision to re-sign. If he signs elsewhere, the Nets are looking at another 2010 offseason: only $15 million on the books and a boatload of free agents to choose from (most notably Dwight Howard and Chris Paul). But Mikhail Prokhorov is not the patient type. They already struck out in one offseason bonanza, so don’t expect them to waste another season Knicks-style. Under normal circumstances, I’d suggest that the Nets zero in on the NBA Draft to build from the ground up. Jared Sullinger or Derrick Williams is the perfect complement to the rebounding phobia that seems to haunt Brook Lopez. But the Nets lost their first-round pick in the Williams trade, so any immediate draft upgrades are difficult. So what’s their next move?

We can eliminate free agency, because the headliners of this upcoming class includes Sasha Pavlovic and D.J. Mbenga. They do, however, have a number of first-round picks to dangle in front of other GMs. If I’m in Billy King‘s shoes, I’m going after the Danilo Gallinari‘s of the world. Proven outside shooters who lie in the middle of the Ray Allen to Jason Kapono spectrum: good enough to knock down shots and sometimes drive to the basket.

Toronto Raptors

The first thought that comes to mind when discussing Toronto is “they’re not awful.” They do have some pieces that could be important role players on playoff teams. But the Raptors are missing that one standout player that makes them a true contender. The teams at the top of the standings are littered with stars. In today’s league, teams need one of two combinations: either an A+ superstar (Dwight Howard, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, etc.) or a few A-/B+ stars (Boston Celtics, San Antonio Spurs). The 2012 offseason may provide a window of opportunity for the Raptors, but does anyone really see a CP or Dwight thinking, “Wouldn’t it be fun to move out of the U.S. and play for a non-contender?” If superstar free agents are out of the question, Toronto must continue to build the old fashioned way: through the Draft.

Andrea Bargnani, Ed Davis and DeMar DeRozan haven’t been busts, but no one is waiting for them to turn into superstars. To be perfectly honest, the Raptors simply have to hit it big in the Draft at any position. They can cry all they want about specific positional needs, but teams stuck in the gutter do not have that luxury. Whether that draft pick turns into a superstar or trade asset, it sets them up well for the future.

Washington Wizards

The hardest rebuilding step is the first one: finding a future star. John Wall elevates the Wizards over every bottom feeder in the NBA because he has solved this fundamental problem. The supporting cast of Andray Blatche, JaVale McGee, Nick Young and Jordan Crawford is young enough to develop alongside Wall. Their record is bad enough to acquire further talent through the Draft. The only limiting factor is the Rashard Lewis contract, which will incapacitate the Wizards for another two years and $43 million dollars. (On a side note, it’s always sad when a player turns into his contract â€“ I like to call it the Theo Ratliff Zone.)

Looking ahead to the upcoming offseason, Washington’s biggest priority needs to be finding a defensively oriented rebounding big man that can provide some glue. Their -3.42 rebounding differential and 104.9 points per game against is where the problem truly lies. Unlike other defensively inefficient teams, Washington does not yet have the firepower to offset this shortcoming.

Minnesota Timberwolves

David Kahn has an unfair rap. Michael Beasley was a steal, Kevin Love is the epitome of IQ over talent and Anthony Randolph, Wesley Johnson and future first-round picks will help down the road. Ultimately, however, a lot is riding on Ricky Rubio. Kyrie Irving is a possible fix at PG, but does Minnesota really want to commit to Irving with Rubio waiting in the wings? (And that’s assuming that they can Draft him in the first place.) If Rubio does come over, Minnesota may finally be able to put the key in the ignition and enter the playoff picture. If not, they’ll need to look elsewhere.

In terms of cap space, Kahn has once again succeeded beyond expectations. After this season, Minnesota will have $15 million worth of breathing room along with multiple trade assets to further enhance their financial maneuverability. Even though Minnesota might not be the most ideal destination for free agents, the possibilities that their future holds could be enticing to big-time stars. Or, as a wise man once said to me, all it takes is one big-time free agent to say, “Screw it, I’ll take the max money and go up north.”

Cleveland Cavaliers

Once LeBron left, Cleveland fans were in shock. Apparently the Cleveland front office was as well because they barely made any impact moves last offseason. The Baron Davis trade finally ended the skid, but it should only be the beginning of some wheeling and dealing. Most importantly, J.J. Hickson has to go. As much as Cleveland has enjoyed playing the “he’s going to develop card,” he is the only legitimate trade asset on the team. Davis and Antawn Jamison are washed up and unmovable, and Anderson Varejao is locked in for four years and nearly $40 million.

Although their 2011-12 cap room is severely handcuffed by the $35 million owed to Varejao, Davis and Jamison, their 2012-13 cap is not (assuming they release Davis and Jamison). In the meantime, they have two first-round picks in the upcoming Draft to focus on. Assuming they land a top-three and top-ten pick, Cleveland has the opportunity to turn things around quickly with smart drafting. A Derrick Williams/Brandon Knight combo could be the right blueprint for the future.

What do you think? What should these five teams do this offseason?

