detroit pistons
Getty Image
DimeMag

The Pistons Traded Back Into The First Round To Get The 25th Pick From The Celtics

The Detroit Pistons made a move to pick up another first-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Earlier in the evening, the Pistons used the No. 5 overall pick to take a swing, as the team selected Overtime Elite forward Ausar Thompson with the hopes that he can be part of the young core the team is building with Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, and Jalen Duren.

A little bit later in the evening and Detroit traded up to get someone a little more experienced. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Pistons and the Boston Celtics worked out a deal where Detroit would acquire the number 25 pick on Thursday night, while Boston would drop down to number 31 and gain some future second-round selections from the Pistons.

With the pick, Detroit decided to select a player who is older than both members of their starting backcourt, as the team brought in Houston guard 2023 consensus first-team All-American Marcus Sasser.

The Pistons will probably not need Sasser to ever be the face of their backcourt, but he does have a track record of being a tenacious two-way player, as he was one of the best guard defenders in college basketball last season. Offensively, he averaged 16.8 points and 3.1 assists per game while hitting 38.4 percent of his attempts from behind the three-point line.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Pop Albums Of 2023 So Far
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×