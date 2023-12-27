Despite a monster night from Cade Cunningham, and despite the fact that the Brooklyn Nets on a three-game road losing streak, and despite the fact that it is incredibly hard to lose this many basketball games in a row, the Detroit Pistons set an NBA single-season record by losing their 27th game in a row on Tuesday night. Despite getting awfully close and even leading in the fourth quarter, Detroit fell 118-112 on the evening, moving them to 2-28 on the regular season.

Unsurprisingly, the Pistons fans at Little Caesars Arena were not happy to see the team lose yet again, and down the home stretch, those in attendance made clear that they want new ownership as soon as possible.

"Sell the team" chants break out in Detroit 😬 pic.twitter.com/wrld2hpr4y — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 27, 2023

While Detroit lost, there was a bright spot in the play of its former No. 1 overall pick. While Cunningham has had an up-and-down campaign for a myriad of reasons, he legitimately looked like the kind of guy the Pistons can build around going forward. He was magnificent, going for 41 points on 15-for-21 shooting with nine rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block in 37 minutes of action.

While the Pistons now have the single-season record for losses in a row, they haven’t quite reached the longest losing streak in league history. That mark goes to the Philadelphia 76ers, which lost 10 straight games to close out the 2014-15 season before losing 18 consecutive contests to begin 2015-16. If Detroit wants to avoid that fate, it will need to pick up a win on Thursday night in Boston or defend its home court on Sunday evening against Toronto.