The Ease And Edits Of P.J. Tucker, The NBA’s Fashion Icon

There’s Tucker balancing an ice cream cone and the keys to his Ferrari in one hand, his phone in the other, camera flipped to film him and his son walking back to the car on a warm September evening in Miami, Tucker laughing, eyes crinkled with pride, rivulets of melting ice cream beginning to run down both their cones.

There’s Tucker, solid in the lane with his eyes narrowed on the offensive player with the bad luck of trying to be the one to get him to balk, to shift, to break just then. There’s Tucker in the back of a low, wood speedboat, head tilted cooly to the side and hands resting in his lap as the spray lifted from the Grand Canal kicks up away and behind him and his white Dolce & Gabbana suit.

There’s Tucker pressing his face against Kevin Durant’s, against Lance Stephenson’s, hissing into Dennis Schroder’s ear, coiling around Donovan Mitchell, all in the intimate distance reserved for lovers. There’s Tucker in the tunnel in a green silk Cuban shirt flared with bubblegum pink blooms, in a long snow white wool coat with perfect blue jeans and white Air Forces worn open, in black leather pants and a western denim shirt with pearl buttons and red and black Jordans, in a silk smoking jacket and matching pants with a button-down smeared with water-colour roses tucked snug in the front.

His moods distilled to looks, to moments and finally, down to the man. A complete picture, nothing out of place. Anthony Leon Tucker Jr., down to Pops Junior, after his dad, down to P.J. — see the trend here? Edits, that’s the easiest way to put it. In fashion, a term that refers to clothes and accessories selected for a particular purpose or time.

On the floor, Tucker makes his edits as a line of best fit, precise flashes of devotion divvied up as slices of scorn or possessiveness. Namely, who is in his way, his guy’s way.

Tucker has honed his sensibilities through the seasons — fashion and basketball floor — since he arrived to the league and was bounced abruptly overseas. Israel, Ukraine, Greece, Italy, Puerto Rico, Germany, five years away from relevancy in pro-ball terms, squinting at the storylines an ocean away, like gleaning Fall/Winter trends from five seasons ago by rifling through racks at an outlet mall. But he made it all work. Borrowing from the physicality of the Euro game, cinching it with that double-dare you sneer that’s become his signature.

Some people are born with a good eye, others with a knack for sifting like a magpie for whatever in the moment flashes. Tucker has both.

He’s told stories that he’d skip team dinners and go solo through the narrow, winter grey streets of Kiev in search of whatever couture flagship he could find, to come in from the cold among leather bags and boots soft as a promise. To say that Tucker wears clothes doesn’t quite fit. Tucker puts things on with the precision of someone who has thought through the swell of the moment the clothes are meant to carry him through. Even if that moment is going to mean the 30 quick seconds it takes to get from the elevator of the arena’s parking garage, down a dark tunnel, to the locker room awash in, no matter how dressed up, underground lighting.

The flourish and joy in dressing, for Tucker, is the place where he first started to pull away from the lunchpail necessity of his role. Where he warmed to silk, satin and leather as tools in his belt.