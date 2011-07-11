Players Contemplating Moves Outside Of The NBA; Jeff Van Gundy Calls Yao Ming A Hall Of Famer

Imagine this: Amar’e Stoudemire putting up elbow jumpers in the Holy Land. Kobe posting up in Rome after a stroll down the Spanish Steps. And most realistically, Deron Williams trading Russian billionaire for Turkish Delight in Istanbul. If D-Will is giving us good info, then this just might be the case â€“ ever since, Williams announced his plans to migrate to the Turkish team, Besiktas, rumors have swirled about locked-out NBAers starting up a mass migration to Europe to play ball in 2011-12. Now Deron has said that he’ll rejoin New Jersey if and when an agreement for the new collective bargaining is reached, but has put it under this Stonehenge caveat: “If the proposal (the owners) have, if that’s what they’re sticking with and that’s what they want, then I think it would be hard for a lot of guys to come back to the NBA.” Hmm. So does this mean we’ll have to spring for the international dish package? Because if it comes with a ton of soccer channels, we’re out. Let’s be real for a second here: if this whole deal â€“ the “sources say” and the ESPN blast and the sit-down with Chris Broussard – doesn’t reek of negotiating ploy, then we’re gonna have to shut down the olfactory. Do the players really think a mass exodus is possible? Or even smart? Especially when the reputation for so many of these European clubs is their trouble with making payroll. And guess who doesn’t have a regulatory body with the power to enforce payroll defaults (and don’t say FIBA)? Yes, you guess it, those beautiful European destinations. Don’t get us wrong, playing overseas is a great idea for locked-out players to A) stay in shape, B) make some money, and C) REALLY piss off their owners â€“ but as a long-term solution, we just don’t see it … And with all that, news continues to come in about players checking out the sites and sounds (and dollars and cents) of the overseas basketball market. While most are looking for opportunities to play ball with an out clause â€“ for when this nasty little lockout is over â€“ at least two guys (Sonny Weems, Darius Songalia) have inked themselves into Europe for the full next year no matter what. Now it’s not a huge surprise that a few deep rotation guys are trading in fighting late first-half minutes to be a big dog on a Euro club, but it is a really really really bad sign for hoops fans for guys to sign deals without out clauses. If we were in the business of creating abstract theories with little to no solid fact, we’d say dudes getting deals with no opt outs means dudes are full-on not expecting to play next year. This makes us sad. And it just made us throw up … The Sixers are interested in moving John Hollinger’s favorite player, Marreese Speights and his incredible PER and per-48 minute adjusted stats … Tim Hardaway Jr. dropped 21, Jeremy Lamb hit the game-winner and the US beat Australia by one, escaping the U19 World Championships with a fifth-place finish. While they underachieved, new Raptor Jonas Valanciunas straight blew up. He averaged 23, 14 (with three blocks) on nearly 60% shooting and over 81% from the line. That’s the sound of Toronto fans cheering in the streets … And now that Jeff Van Gundy is saying Yao Ming is definitely a Hall of Famer, the debate is over right? He’s usually pretty good with giving accurate future assessments … We’re out like Van Gundy’s predictions.
Van Gundy knows what he’s talking about but to say definitely is a stretch. What Yao did for the international game was great but his inability to do much on the court (in comparison to other HOF’ers) should make it a debate, at least…
European basketball, enjoy the one year sent from God thanks to the lockout. I really hope none of these dudes get injured though, would be awful if a career-threatening injury occurred while playing for a team in Istanbul lol.
Bill Simmons is awesome:
Can we get a list of tournaments that are about to start or currently ongoing across the world?
I think there are a lot of leagues out there that can fit players with salaries in the $8 million or below level.
Most the currency exchange rates would still favor the almighty dollar. Tie that with what those other countries have to offer (women, luxurious lifestyle, night life,rabid fans) and they have a very enticing offer to these NBA players.
Common guys, Europe is not the only destination. What leagues are there in Australia, China, Japan, Mexico, Philippines, Puerto Rico, and Russia? I am sure there are some other places I am missing.
I’m not sold at all on Yao in the HoF. If you look at another International NBA player who’s career was cut short (Tragically) Drazen Petrovic; Petrovic might not have had the stats to warrant being in the HoF but he had an amazing career in Europe before coming to the NBA and kick starting the influx of European players into the NBA. He was pretty much the MJ of Europe.
Can you say that Yao Ming has had a similar career/effect? I don’t think you can. Sure he opened the NBA up to China but what sort of legacy has he left besides skewed All Star voting?
I’m not sure… a part of me thinks yes… he’s the first Chinese All Star, was the best center in the league for a time and he sold the NBA to China but part of me thinks he only really had 3 seasons and has had to retire at 30 after not even playing the last few years.
I’m gonna go with YES he should and will be in the HoF.
Will the NBA really miss Darius Songalia or Sunny Weems? What number did those two even wear? Songalia already maxed out as a glue guy. Weems could probably mature his game and then make a return to the NBA. Afterall, he is going just for the playing time.
Why are people pressed over a lockout this early in the offseason? When the pressure to get a deal done truely builds and both sides are still holding their ground, then we can go riot in the streets.
AK47 got rejected from Spain! Dude wanted 5.8 Million and he is coming of 17 Million.
Deron Williams said somethings in ESPN about NBA players playing overseas.
Sorry to burst your bubble but Rome is NOT in Spain. Maybe that’s what the US education system is teaching young Americans, but everywhere else we learn that Rome is a part of Italy.
Nice try though. Maybe you’ll get a little further than the second sentence before messing up.
@F/F – I don’t think that we’ll see many A-list players going overseas.
And no, we won’t miss these C-list players, either. Not on TV, anyway.
There’s something to be said for quality practice squad players, though. And how many times have you slapped your forehead because your team’s 3rd string point guard made the wrong pass, or had a critical turnover in the 4th?
I know what you’re getting at, and I largely agree. There’s no doubt, though, that even having a few players leave the League will weaken it.
Yao deserves to be in the Tall MotherFucker Hall of Fame, but that’s about it
@tommy boy
the Spanish Steps are in Rome
icarnacki
he was the best center out west he deserved most of his allstars starts. drazen was good in the nba for what one year or two?? yao did it for almost a decade and his impact imo was bigger.
now i remember when we were all arguing whos the goat and one of the reasons some of you guys pick jordan over wilt was the impact he had on the game. going by that yao is more in than out in the hof.
smh @ tommy boy
Popovich wanted Jonas Valanciunas so bad he was willing to ship Tony Parker out of town.
The guys seems legit and I always trust the Spurs scouting.
It’s just too bad he landed in Toronto where the United States will not get to see him play
I didn’t know Yao = Hall of Famer was an argument?
Because of post 4’s first and last sentence, I’m not sure what is stance on this issue is…
Yao will eventually get in. When he does, it will either be a special year for China or the NBA will host a specail regular season game over there. Lakers vs. Whatever team Yi is playing for.
LOL… Tommy Boy, CORRECTION FAIL! You have been exiled and cannot post until Sporty-J comes back.
Got any links to some highlights of Jonas V in that U-19 tourney?
I’d also like to see a preview/heads up of the international competitions coming up this summer….gotta be some good quality Olympic qualifying ball to be played eh? Does Team USA have this summer off (after winning last summers Worlds and therefore earning an Olympic bid already)?
@Tommy boy
There are Spanish steps in Rome. Look it up.
@tommy boy
awesome way to make a fool of yourself. use google to check into something before you try to be a smartass.
they should make a separate hall of fame for people bringing the international flavor to the game. yao should be in that one. along with vlade divac.
Hey Tommy Boy, where the hell are you from? The Spanish Steps (AKA the Spanish Stairs) are in Rome you dumbass!
You never heard Bob Dylan (or the Dead)sing Masterpiece?
Oh, the streets of Rome are filled with Rubble
Ancient footprints are everywhere
you almost think that you’re seeing double
On a cold, dark night on the Spanish Stairs
I think there should be an international hall of fame for idiots from overseas who comment on Basketball blogs.
As of today I cast my vote for Tommy Boy!
Yao will make the Hall of Fame because of his influence on the game. As far as skill goes, he was good enough to make a long term bid towards an undisputed HOF induction. What hurt him was health and the Rocket’s organization. They should’ve shut him down when he initially hurt his foot instead of playing him to the point where he needed reconstructive foot surgery. They pulled the same shit with Tracy McGrady too. The coaching staff was a fucking joke too. I can’t tell you how many games I’ve seen where he could’ve had at least 30 points and the win and those idiots would either freeze him out and/or get him the ball when he couldn’t score or make a good pass. If yao did anything wrong, it was playing the good soldier instead of getting in people’s asses when they were tanking games and taking undue blame.
Yo Dime make sure you put this on
