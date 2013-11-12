Please Ask Kevin Love A Post-Game Question He Can Answer

#Los Angeles Clippers
11.12.13 5 years ago

Really tough loss last night for the Timberwolves. Down 11 with five minutes remaining, they came back to get it within a bucket on two different occasions, the latter being the most excruciating since it happened right before the buzzer. Kevin Love had a chance to tie in the final second, but his tip-in lounged on the rim for a second before falling off.

When the cluster of reporters was crowding Love at his locker post-game, a non-question statement left him confused. It was similar to Russell Westbrook‘s reaction to the Oklahoman‘s Darnell Mayberry the other day; except, Love was a little more gracious, and this wasn’t even a question.

You can see Love with a quizzical countenance grasping for a question that never arrives as he sits in his uniform following the last-second loss on the road. Reporters need to ask better questions, but in this case, they need to actually ask a question rather than let a statement hover in the air while the confused player looks on.

Here’s a better way to get a quote from Love:

Kevin, did that tip-in fall short because you were worried you wouldn’t get it off before the buzzer?

Or, you could try: Was the urgency of the expiring clock why you left the tip a little short? Boom, done. Now he’s answering a question, rather than riffing on a statement from a tired beat reporter.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Los Angeles Clippers
TAGSDimeMagKEVIN LOVELatest NewsLos Angeles ClippersMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 18 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP