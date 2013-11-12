Please Ask Kevin Love A Post-Game Question He Can Answer

Really tough loss last night for the Timberwolves. Down 11 with five minutes remaining, they came back to get it within a bucket on two different occasions, the latter being the most excruciating since it happened right before the buzzer. Kevin Love had a chance to tie in the final second, but his tip-in lounged on the rim for a second before falling off.

When the cluster of reporters was crowding Love at his locker post-game, a non-question statement left him confused. It was similar to Russell Westbrook‘s reaction to the Oklahoman‘s Darnell Mayberry the other day; except, Love was a little more gracious, and this wasn’t even a question.

You can see Love with a quizzical countenance grasping for a question that never arrives as he sits in his uniform following the last-second loss on the road. Reporters need to ask better questions, but in this case, they need to actually ask a question rather than let a statement hover in the air while the confused player looks on.

Here’s a better way to get a quote from Love:

Kevin, did that tip-in fall short because you were worried you wouldn’t get it off before the buzzer?

Or, you could try: Was the urgency of the expiring clock why you left the tip a little short? Boom, done. Now he’s answering a question, rather than riffing on a statement from a tired beat reporter.

What do you think?

