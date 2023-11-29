Last week, Josh Giddey found himself trending on social media after photos and videos popped up of him with having an inappropriate relationship with a girl who is allegedly underage. When Giddey was asked about the situation last Friday, he offered “no comment,” with the NBA announcing it was launching an investigation into the matter later that day.

This week, police in Newport Beach, Calif. opened their own investigation into the allegations, with Sgt. Steve Oberon confirming on Wednesday morning that they were investigating whether or not a crime occurred, via ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.

“We have information and we’re looking into it,” Oberon said. “We’re investigating whether or not a crime occurred.”

A social media user alleged the girl in photos and videos with Giddey was a high school junior at the time, but the account has since been deactivated. TMZ reports there has not been full cooperation from the girl and her family with the investigation.

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault called it a “personal matter” on Friday and reiterated on Tuesday night prior to OKC playing in Minnesota that he would not comment on the situation, while confirming Giddey would continue playing amid the police inquiry.

Asked about TMZ’s reports that Newport Beach PD (CA) is looking into Josh Giddey’s recent situation, Mark Daigneault says “I’m not gonna comment on anything as it relates to Josh off the court.” Says he’ll play today. pic.twitter.com/O6LF2i25V3 — Joel Lorenzi (@jxlorenzi) November 28, 2023

Giddey has played in both of the Thunder’s games since the allegations came to light, losses to the Sixers and Timberwolves, and the Australian guard heard boos every time he had the ball in Minnesota on Tuesday night.