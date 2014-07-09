Popovich Agrees To Multi-Year Extension With Spurs

Winning a fifth championship in 2013-2014 with the San Antonio Spurs against the team that broke their hearts the year before would have been a storybook ending to Gregg Popovich’s amazing coaching career. Instead, he’s coming back for more.

The Spurs announced a multi-year extension with Popovich on their website. Terms of the deal were not disclosed and the team kept its release typically brief.

The San Antonio Spurs today announced that head coach Gregg Popovich has agreed to a multi-year contract extension. Per club policy terms of the contract were not disclosed.

However, Yahoo Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski believes that Popovich could continue coaching for several more seasons.

Gregg Popovich has agreed to a contract extension, Spurs say in release. I had been told he was eager to coach another 4-5 years. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojYahooNBA) July 9, 2014

That’s ample time for him to add to an already incredible stable of achievements. We’re thrilled you’re sticking around for the long-haul, Pop.

Where does Popovich rank among coaches all-time?

