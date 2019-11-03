Getty Image

Blazers Forward Zach Collins Will Undergo Surgery On His Dislocated Shoulder

Portland Trail Blazers big man Zach Collins will undergo surgery to repair his dislocated left shoulder, according Jason Quick of The Athletic. Collins suffered the injury against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, and a timetable for his return will be provided after his surgery, per Quick.

The Trail Blazers confirmed the report shortly after. A date is still being organized for the surgery. Through three games this season, Collins, the team’s first-round pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, averaged nine points, four rebounds and two assists per game.

The Blazers’ big man rotation was already thin with Jusuf Nurkic and Pau Gasol sidelined with injuries of their own, so Collins’ injury couldn’t have come at a worse time for Portland. To make matters worse, there is no firm timetable for Nurkic or Gasol’s returns, either, although the latter is expected to return before the former. With Nurkic, Gasol, and Collins out, Hassan Whiteside is the only traditional center on the roster.

Whiteside, who is dealing with knee issues, will sit out of Portland’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, but he’s expected to be back sooner than any of the aforementioned players. When he’s back, it’s safe to assume he’ll play big minutes. The Trail Blazers will also likely lean on Skal Labissiere, who has given them productive minutes off of the bench this season.

