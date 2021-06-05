Terry Stotts is reportedly out as coach of the Trail Blazers, according to reports from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes, a move that had gained steam over the course of the season and was seemingly cemented when Portland lost to Denver in six games in the first round of the West playoffs this week.

Stotts owns a 720-402 record as head coach in Portland, but has lost in the first round in four of the past five seasons.

After a fourth first-round playoff exit in five seasons, the Portland Trail Blazers and coach Terry Stotts mutually agreed to part ways on Friday, sources told ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 5, 2021

As Damian Lillard regroups after another All-NBA caliber campaign, Haynes reported the aging superstar is expected to have “major input” in the hiring process, while Wojnarowski provided an early list of front-runners to replace Stotts, including experienced coaches like Brooklyn assistant Mike D’Antoni and ESPN commentator Jeff Van Gundy.

Source: Damian Lillard to have major input on the next head coach. Stotts was the only coach he’s played for in his nine seasons in the league. After the way the season ended, it was time for a change. https://t.co/opzDtX7LP3 — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 5, 2021

Among candidates expected to be considered for the Blazers opening, sources tell ESPN: Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups, Jeff Van Gundy, Nets assistant Mike D’Antoni, and Michigan’s Juwan Howard. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 5, 2021

The move comes after reporting from The Athletic indicating Stotts was on the hot seat after a sixth-place finish for the Trail Blazers this season despite Lillard’s continued excellence and some aggressive offseason spending by the front office. A head coach could be just one of many changes ahead for Portland.

Lillard said postgame this week that Portland’s current trajectory “isn’t good enough,” while center Jusuf Nurkic told reporters said when asked about the right situation to return to the team, “this is not it.”

So while the roster may look significantly different heading into 2022 for Portland, the first task for the Trail Blazers is to find a new coach to replace Stotts, who had led the franchise for the entirety of Lillard’s career.