Predicting The 3 All-NBA Teams

The All-Star break is looming and there is a clear picture of which players have been living up to their standards and which have not; which players have burst onto the NBA scene in surprise and which have flopped under the pressure.

At the end of each season, the NBA honors the best players by naming them to the All-NBA Teams. There are three teams: First Team, Second Team and Third Team. Each generally consists of five players: two guards, two forwards and one center, voted on by a group of sportswriters and broadcasters.

Below are my All-NBA Team predictions.

*** *** ***

FIRST TEAM

G â€“ Chris Paul

Despite not playing a game in 36 days, the league’s premier point guard is worthy of this accolade. Chris Paul suffered a separated right shoulder on January 3 against the Dallas Mavericks, forcing him to miss more than one month of the season. He returned Sunday night against the Philadelphia 76ers, scoring seven points and picking up eight assists in a 123-78 win.

Playing in the second-largest market in the league, Paul has exceeded expectations with both the New Orleans Hornets and now the Los Angeles Clippers. He is currently averaging 19.6 points and 11.2 assists per game, and is consistently among the top players in PER, at 27.30 this season.

The one blemish Paul has on his resume is the lack of postseason success, but the guidance of Doc Rivers, combined with an improved Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan, make the Clippers an attractive team to make some noise come May and June.

G â€“ Stephen Curry

In five seasons, Stephen Curry has elevated himself from Davidson College’s best player to the verge of NBA superstardom. The shooting guard is widely considered to have the best stroke on the planet, producing huge shots in even bigger games to secure wins for his Golden State Warriors squad.

On January 2 against the Miami Heat, Curry dropped 36 points and dished out 12 assists to lead his team past the two-time defending champions 123-114.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In a victory over the Utah Jazz later that month, Curry tallied 44 points, including eight three-pointers to defeat the Utah Jazz 95-90.

In 48 games this season, Curry is averaging 24.6 points and 9.0 assists, knocking down more than three treys per contest while shooting over 40 percent from beyond the arc. At 31-21, the Warriors seem poised for the playoffs and with the ball in Curry’s hands, opponents will never feel comfortable.

F â€“ LeBron James

LeBron James will most likely miss out on his fifth Most Valuable Player Award in the last six seasons. Yet, there is little reason to doubt James is still the best player in the world. The Miami Heat mega-star is averaging 26.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 48 games this season, though it is apparent that he is, to some degree, “coasting” through the season. The Heat own the Eastern Conference’s second-best record at 35-14 and although they trail the Indiana Pacers, the two-time defending champions are still the team to beat, and James is still the one player that others will be forced to beat when it matters most.

James is also clutch; in clutch situations (games within five points in the last five minutes), he is shooting 54.4 percent from the field while averaging 4.1 points â€“ third-highest in the league.

F â€“ Kevin Durant

If not LeBron, then who? Well, that’s easy; Kevin Durant. The 25-year-old is leading the MVP race due to his historic season, averaging 31.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists. In his last 13 games, the 6-9 Oklahoma City Thunder forward has four 40-point games â€“ more than any other player throughout the entire season up to this point.

Durant has also played a large portion of the season without partner-in-crime Russell Westbrook, who underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee on December 27. What makes this even more impressive is that Durant has led the Thunder to an NBA-best 41-12 record and looks poised for another run to the Finals after a disappointing second-round exit last May.

C â€“ Dwight Howard

Dwight Howard has finally found a home after a chaotic season with the Los Angeles Lakers last season. The Houston Rockets center is averaging 18.8 points to go along with 12.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 52 contests.

It is also apparent how much Howard means to his new team; the Rockets have yet to win a game in which he has failed to eclipse at least 20 points–as D12 goes, so does Houston.

At 28, Howard is still in search of his first NBA title. Alongside James Harden, the two stars have led their team to the five-seed in the Western Conference with a record of 35-17, just eleven less wins than they had all of last season.

Hit page 2 to check out the Second Team…