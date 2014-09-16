Proposed New LeBron Billboard Puts Emphasis On City Of Cleveland

The hope is that LeBron James’ second stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers goes differently than his first. And though NBA teams have yet to open training camp, The King’s actions since announcing his return home have helped ensure that will be the case. That trend continued today, as the Cleveland City Planning Commission revealed a proposed billboard in the former spot of Nike’s “Witness” banner that puts an emphasis on the place James holds so dear to his heart.

Player jerseys normally feature last names. Nike’s prospective new LeBron ad, though, shines the spotlight on Cleveland.

Below is the notorious billboard that hung on the Sherwin Williams building during James’ initial time as a Cavalier.

It’s the same chalk toss, but a much, much different message this time around. Tom Beres of Cleveland’s WKYC reports that the city will review the proposed artwork at a meeting later this week.

Barring a surprise obstacle, though, expect this much-improved banner to go up soon. Nike and LeBron sure are doing a nice job of enhancing his image among Clevelanders even further.

Do you like the proposed billboard?

