Puma Unveiled A New ‘Toxic’ Colorway Of LaMelo Ball’s MB.03

LaMelo Ball is getting set for his fourth season in the NBA, as he looks to get back to the form that made him an All-Star in 2021-22 and had the Hornets in the Play-In Tournament.

Last season was mostly a lost one for the young star guard, as he battled and injured ankle on and off all year before finally having to shut it down for the season, but in the 36 games he was on the court he produced at an even higher level than he had in his All-Star campaign. Ball averaged 23.3 points, 8.4 assists, and 6.4 rebounds per game in those 36 appearances, and will look to continue his growth into being one of the league’s most exciting offensive playmakers this year.

This is also LaMelo’s third season with a signature shoe from Puma, as his MB.03 launched earlier this fall, and the brand will introduce a new “Toxic” colorway this Friday (October 27) for the first week of the NBA season.

TOXIC ERA. MB.03 Toxic dropping Oct. 27 🕺🛸💕 pic.twitter.com/ln0S2C8u1i — PUMA Basketball (@PUMAHoops) October 18, 2023

The MB.03 retails for $125 and there are few signature sneakers with a more unique look than LaMelo’s shoe, as he steers into his in your face style, both with how he plays on the court and how he dresses off of it.