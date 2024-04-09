Camden Heide picked one heck of a way to score his first points of the Final Four. Heide, a three-star prospect in the class of 2022, has been a consistent bench option for the Purdue Boilermakers this season as the team made its run to the national championship game, and with the team needing someone to provide a spark in the second half against UConn, Heide came off the bench and did just that.

The Boilermakers trailed the Huskies by nine early on in the second half, and as is usually the case when they want an easy basket, the ball got dumped into Zach Edey. The back-to-back national player of the year shot a hook shot over Donovan Clingan that bounced off the back of the rim, but Heide read this perfectly. He flew in from the perimeter, corralled it with one hand despite needing to cock his arm back, and threw it down.

CAMDEN HEIDE PUTBACK DUNK FOR PURDUE 😱🤯 pic.twitter.com/iZ2VVOxJK1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 9, 2024

This is about as good of a putback dunk as you’ll ever see, as Heide managed to snatch this ball away from Clingan and went right over Cam Spencer to finish this one. It was also the first points he scored in the national title game, which, congratulations to him on having the best first basket in a national title game that I’ve ever seen.