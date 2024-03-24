Zach Edey and the Purdue Boilermakers continue to look good as they try to avenge last year’s performance in the NCAA Tournament. After becoming the second 1-seed to lose to a 16-seed in the history of the men’s tournament last year, the Boilermakers have steamrolled Grambling State and Utah State this year to earn a berth in the Sweet 16. And on Sunday, Edey was magnificent in a 106-67 win over the Aggies, going for 23 points, 14 rebounds, three blocks, three assists, and two steals.

After the game, Purdue coach Matt Painter got asked about people (namely journalists) who believe the success the back-to-back consensus first-team All-American has comes exclusively because of his size. In a clip that sure comes off like a coach who has been thinking about this for quite awhile, Painter took some time to respond.

“They just shouldn’t cover basketball” 😳 Matt Painter on people who think Zach Edey is good just because he’s tall 👀#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/5S202WSCQF — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 24, 2024

“They just shouldn’t cover basketball,” Painter said. “And so, like, you go to school and you learn things or whatever, but we all don’t like every single class we’re in, right? It’s kind of a necessary evil, it’s like going to work — you don’t like everybody you work with, or you don’t like certain parts of your job. It’s tough, right? You gotta be able to deal with certain things that are difficult.

“I just think everybody should take tests on their knowledge of what they’re doing,” he continued. “I think coaches should take a test so they understand refereeing, and I think all referees should take a test so they understand coaching. And I think all journalists should have to take a basketball quiz or a test, or anybody that tweets, they should have to be able to do it. If they say something so moronic as that, then they should have to have a probationary status where they can’t tweet for, like, three months. I think it’ll help society, just try to knock out the fools so they don’t have to meet at the local Walmart and say things that don’t make any sense.”

With the win on Sunday, Edey and the Boilermakers earned a matchup against Gonzaga in the Sweet 16 on Friday.