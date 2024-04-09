UConn Went Back-To-Back With A Dominant Performance Against Purdue

GLENDALE — On Monday evening at State Farm Stadium, Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies stayed true to the script they’ve written in 12 consecutive NCAA Tournament games. The Huskies were pushed for one half by the Purdue Boilermakers in the national title game but, in what has become typical fashion, UConn put its foot on the floor after halftime, zooming to a double-digit lead that would never be relinquished. The end result was a 75-60 victory and the 2024 national championship, with UConn becoming the first repeat champion in men’s college basketball since the Florida Gators in 2006 and 2007. At the outset, both teams were energized and performing well on offense. Despite early jitters, both teams connected on 4-of-7 shots before the first media timeout, with UConn’s Cam Spencer scoring seven quick points to give the Huskies a two-point edge. Cam is heating up in the early going ♨️ He's taken three and made three 🎯 #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/fFojVllnSP — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 9, 2024 Edey flashed his considerable brilliance moments later. First, he finished a lob from Braden Smith in emphatic fashion. Edey then followed it with a pair of monstrous blocked shots on the defensive end, and then got the best of Donovan Clingan in the post for a three-point play to tie the game. ZACH EDEY SLAMS IT HOME 😤#MarchMadness @BoilerBall pic.twitter.com/cKHrY3rUZC — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 9, 2024 BACK-TO-BACK BLOCKS FROM ZACH EDEY 🔥#MarchMadness @BoilerBall pic.twitter.com/DTXhntlDLv — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 9, 2024 EDEY IS FEELING IT 🔥#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/Y0WceLB5Uy — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 9, 2024 Edey scored 14 of the first 23 points for Purdue. On the other end, UConn’s offense was also flowing beautifully, and the Huskies kept pace as a result. The Huskies scored 1.4 points per possession in the first ten minutes of the game, including a seven-point mini-outburst from reserve guard Hassan Diarra. The Huskies are COOKING 🔥#MarchMadness @UConnMBB pic.twitter.com/fYibs1ybuW — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 9, 2024 Both Edey and Clingan took very brief rests in the first half, with each lasting less than a minute on the bench. Each absence was clearly felt, perhaps prompting the respective coaches to fix things quickly, and it added to the synergy of what was already a tightly-contested half. UConn also inched ahead with a 32-25 lead, partly due to a dry spell that saw Purdue miss six out of seven shots.

With Purdue perhaps teetering a bit, Smith put together a 5-0 mini-run for the Boilermakers, including a tough three-pointer to force a UConn timeout. Braden Smith knocks down Purdue's first three of the night 🔥#MarchMadness @BoilerBall pic.twitter.com/kXtv7EnhHu — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 9, 2024 Smith’s triple also doubled as Purdue’s first long-range connection of the evening, which was notable for the nation’s second-leading team in three-point accuracy. In fact, the Boilermakers attempted only two three-pointers in the first half, perhaps illustrating the effects of UConn’s pressure. Offensively, the Huskies were led by All-American Tristen Newton, who contributed 11 points before halftime, showcasing his creativity and touch. Newton floats it HIGH up and in 😮‍💨#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/ziCI4bOeCe — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 9, 2024 UConn landed the first punch out of the locker room, pushing the lead to as many as nine points. Then, an unlikely source produced the most captivating single highlight of the evening when Purdue reserve Cam Heide threw down an earth-shattering putback dunk that also happened to be his first field goal of the Final Four. CAM HEIDE ON THE PUTBACK 😤 (via @CBSSports)pic.twitter.com/q5rAIOFGSS — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) April 9, 2024 That was followed by a potentially pivotal moment in which Clingan picked up his third foul with 15:54 remaining. He went to the bench, perhaps opening the door for Purdue, but backup big man Samson Johnson had other ideas. He finished back-to-back dunks after entering the game and gave UConn a 47-34 lead in the process. NEWTON LOBS IT UP TO SAMSON JOHNSON 😳#MarchMadness @UConnMBB pic.twitter.com/Nmi489NjEy — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 9, 2024 While Purdue was able to keep things in the range of 10-12 points for a few more minutes, the infamous UConn knockout blow was coming. Alex Karaban knocked down a triple and, after a miss by Purdue, the Huskies scored in transition to take a 56-40 lead with fewer than ten minutes to play. UCONN OPENS UP A 16-POINT LEAD 😱 #MarchMadness 📺: https://t.co/4u9KLsHZrK pic.twitter.com/G6QcoiNmBq — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 9, 2024 Through the first 11 minutes of the second half, Purdue had only 10 points and three field goals, including the bizarre insistence on avoiding three-point shots. While UConn should be credited for defensive emphasis in that area, it was also clear that the Boilermakers were going to win the math battle and, with Edey cooling off after a hot start, things swung to the reigning champs. In the end, UConn led by as many as 18 points in the second half, and the result was never in doubt once UConn assumed full control. THE HUSKIES MAKE HISTORY! BACK TO BACK NATIONAL CHAMPIONS @UConnMBB pic.twitter.com/2trbHQ8yv4 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 9, 2024 For Purdue, the end result was not what Matt Painter nor his team wanted, but the Boilermakers enjoyed their best season in more than four decades. The Boilermakers reached the Final Four for the first time since 1980 and the national final for the first time since 1969. Edey was the consensus best player in the sport for two straight years, and that was on display on the biggest stage. While he certainly regressed as the game went along, Edey finished with 37 points and 10 rebounds, completing a tournament run in which he exceeded 20 points and 10 rebounds in all six games.