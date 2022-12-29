Quentin Grimes Is Turning Into A Crucial Piece For The Knicks

The buzz of an eventual seismic shift within the New York Knicks organization was at its peak after an early December bludgeoning at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks that dropped the team to 10-13 on the season. A trade, a firing, or a combustible cocktail of the two felt imminent. Their next game, a matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Dec. 4, kickstarted a run in which no team in the NBA has a better net rating than the Knicks — the team is 10.5 points per 100 possession better than their opponents over their last 12 games.

Evan Fournier was already accruing DNP-CDs. Derrick Rose and Cam Reddish joined him as Tom Thibodeau dropped to a steady, 9-man rotation that strived for consistency and leaned into the players that best fit his defensive system. The Knicks are fourth in defensive efficiency during this 12-game stretch. It’s paid off in a big way on the other end, too, as they are also third in offensive efficiency.

After ripping off an eight game winning streak, dusting a few playoff teams along the way, the Knicks have now dropped four straight. A heartbreaking meltdown against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night in which Luka Doncic essentially decided he was not going to lose felt like the ultimate reversal from the winning streak. It is worth noting R.J. Barrett left that game early, while Jalen Brunson did not play.

Bookending this stretch with losses to the Mavericks is, obviously, not something the Knicks wanted. But regardless, the defense is better, the offense is better, and because of both of these things, the team is better in a way that feels replicable moving forward.

While crediting one player for all of this is, of course, impossible, the play of second-year guard Quentin Grimes are indicative of the process that’s elevated the Knicks. Grimes expands the margins upon which the Knicks, and particularly Thibodeau, try to prey upon. The Knicks are 17th in transition frequency and 28th over this December stretch, but Grimes scores once or twice a game simply by sprinting down court and pressing the defense, which is inherently not a staple of New York’s play style.

Since Dec. 4, Grimes is averaging 14.3 points per game on 64.4 percent true shooting, with 35.6 percent of his points directly generated out of fast break or second chance opportunities. That’s the largest margin outside of Mitchell Robinson, who feasts on putbacks. Simply put, Grimes creates easy buckets without initiating himself.

For a team that has struggled at times to play with pace and movement, this does wonders. Part of this is due to primary schemes and concepts the Knicks employ. Much of their offense is derived from forcing double teams and drawing help, which Julius Randle — who is in the midst of a significant bounceback campaign — often demands. But with stagnant spacing across the floor, it can become easier to pinpoint weaker shooters to sag off of. Offense can quickly turn into one-and-done possessions.