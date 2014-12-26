Quincy Acy Suspended One Game For Scuffle With John Wall (Video)

Christmas can be a stressful time – especially if you’re playing in a professional basketball game. After reacting to a shove from John Wall by throwing a “punch” in his team’s loss to the Washington Wizards yesterday, New York Knicks forward Quincy Acy has been suspended for one game.

Wall was also fined $15,000 for his role in the fracas.

Acy and Wall came to blows in the fourth quarter when the mean-mugging big man levied an excessive foul on the star point guard. Wall was understandably frustrated by the play and aggressively pushed Acy, resulting in the offense at hand:

Acy was assessed a flagrant 2 foul on the play and ejected, while Wall was given a technical foul.

It’s debatable whether or not Acy threw an actual punch. What’s not is that his flailing wind-up could’ve seriously injured Wall if connected with the head of Washington’s star guard. In our opinion, the nature of the original foul was enough to warrant a suspension on its own – a forearm shiver above the shoulders to a moving target is a dangerous, dangerous play.

A telling note of the incident are the responses of each player’s teammates. The Wizards immediately came to Wall’s defense, while the Knicks barely seemed interested in Acy’s wellbeing:

RT @WindhorstESPN: Nice to see Acy's teammates come to his aid there. pic.twitter.com/fWCdL3FtdX — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) December 25, 2014

Yikes. One of these teams is 20-8, the other is 5-26. Can you guess which is which?

Acy will miss the Knicks’ game against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday. He’ll presumably return the next day versus the Portland Trail Blazers.

