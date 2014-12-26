Quincy Acy Suspended One Game For Scuffle With John Wall (Video)

#New York Knicks
12.26.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

Christmas can be a stressful time – especially if you’re playing in a professional basketball game. After reacting to a shove from John Wall by throwing a “punch” in his team’s loss to the Washington Wizards yesterday, New York Knicks forward Quincy Acy has been suspended for one game.

Wall was also fined $15,000 for his role in the fracas.

Acy and Wall came to blows in the fourth quarter when the mean-mugging big man levied an excessive foul on the star point guard. Wall was understandably frustrated by the play and aggressively pushed Acy, resulting in the offense at hand:

Acy was assessed a flagrant 2 foul on the play and ejected, while Wall was given a technical foul.

It’s debatable whether or not Acy threw an actual punch. What’s not is that his flailing wind-up could’ve seriously injured Wall if connected with the head of Washington’s star guard. In our opinion, the nature of the original foul was enough to warrant a suspension on its own – a forearm shiver above the shoulders to a moving target is a dangerous, dangerous play.

A telling note of the incident are the responses of each player’s teammates. The Wizards immediately came to Wall’s defense, while the Knicks barely seemed interested in Acy’s wellbeing:

Yikes. One of these teams is 20-8, the other is 5-26. Can you guess which is which?

Acy will miss the Knicks’ game against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday. He’ll presumably return the next day versus the Portland Trail Blazers.

(Video via watchnba201415) (GIF via SBNation)

