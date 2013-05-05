Quincy Pondexter Made A Double-Pumping Buzzer-Beater From 40 Feet Away Today

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Video
05.05.13 5 years ago

Here’s Quincy Pondexter‘s role in Memphis’ Western Conference Semifinal series against OKC: make Kevin Durant work, chill in the corner and drop a couple of three-pointers, and don’t do anything stupid. But at the end of the third quarter in today’s Game 1, he added a little spice to his admittedly reserved expectations: a double-pumping 40-footer that beat the buzzer.

