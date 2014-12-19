Rajon Rondo Bids Farewell To Celtics, Fans, City Of Boston On Twitter

Rajon Rondo is officially a Dallas Maverick. But like many of his teammates from the Big Three era, it’s clear part of his heart will always remain in Bean Town. The 2008 NBA champion took to twitter last night and bid farewell to the Celtics, their fans, and the city of Boston.

What a nice sentiment. And just in case Celtics fans weren’t emotional enough, here’s a fan-made video giving Rondo a proper goodbye:

But that was then; this is now:

Rondo will make his Mavericks debut on Saturday night against the San Antonio Spurs.

