Rajon Rondo Bids Farewell To Celtics, Fans, City Of Boston On Twitter

Rajon Rondo is officially a Dallas Maverick. But like many of his teammates from the Big Three era, it’s clear part of his heart will always remain in Bean Town. The 2008 NBA champion took to twitter last night and bid farewell to the Celtics, their fans, and the city of Boston.

My time in Boston has meant so much. I've grown up with this city both as a basketball player and person. The love I have for the most loyal — Rajon Rondo (@RajonRondo) December 19, 2014

And supportive fans in the league is unmatched. My teammates have shown nothing but heart the last couple of seasons. — Rajon Rondo (@RajonRondo) December 19, 2014

They are some of the hardest working guys I have played with and I wish them the best. I've experienced my most successful and challenging — Rajon Rondo (@RajonRondo) December 19, 2014

Years w/ the Celtics, fans and city. The opportunity to play with guys like Dirk, Monta, Tyson and the young talent of Chandler is exciting — Rajon Rondo (@RajonRondo) December 19, 2014

I look forward to building something special in Dallas. — Rajon Rondo (@RajonRondo) December 19, 2014

What a nice sentiment. And just in case Celtics fans weren’t emotional enough, here’s a fan-made video giving Rondo a proper goodbye:

But that was then; this is now:

Rondo will make his Mavericks debut on Saturday night against the San Antonio Spurs.

(Video via David Golic)

What do you think?

