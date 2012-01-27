Rajon Rondo Gets an NBA All-Star Push from Red Bull

#Red Bull #Video
01.27.12 7 years ago 2 Comments

With NBA All-Star fan voting winding down and ending on January 31st, Rajon Rondo‘s family at Red Bull are trying get him one last push to get him to Orlando in February.

They released this video today to urge fans to support Rajon’s All-Star bid – as of January 19th, Rondo ranked third among guards in the East behind Derrick Rose and Dwyane Wade. The action clips are taken from Rajon’s charity game at Harvard during the summer. Check it out here:

http://admin.brightcove.com/js/BrightcoveExperiences.jshttp://admin.brightcove.com/js/APIModules_all.jsbrightcove.createExperiences();

You can vote HERE.

Who did you vote for in the East?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Red Bull#Video
TAGSALL STARNBA All-StarRAJON RONDOReal Storiesred bullvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP