Rajon Rondo Gets an NBA All-Star Push from Red Bull

With NBA All-Star fan voting winding down and ending on January 31st, Rajon Rondo‘s family at Red Bull are trying get him one last push to get him to Orlando in February.

They released this video today to urge fans to support Rajon’s All-Star bid – as of January 19th, Rondo ranked third among guards in the East behind Derrick Rose and Dwyane Wade. The action clips are taken from Rajon’s charity game at Harvard during the summer. Check it out here:

You can vote HERE.

Who did you vote for in the East?