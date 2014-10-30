Rajon Rondo Rides Boston’s T Before Win Over The Nets

It seems Rajon Rondo felt good to go around nap-time when the Brooklyn Nets were in Boston last night to tip off the 2014-15 season. Except, Rondo didn’t want to deal with Boston’s crazy traffic and opted to take public transportation to the game before helping the C’s eviscerate the Nets, 121-105.

Before we get into how Rondo arrived at the Garden for last night’s game, lets talk about him pouring in 13 points, dishing 12 assists, and grabbing seven rebounds in the win. It was vintage Rondo, with his huge handprint all over the blowout over the visiting Nets. While Deron Williams might finally feel healthy, he got a healthy dose of Rajon when the Celtics captain cut the cast off his broken hand so he could snatch the C’s win with those vast paws.

Rajon may have made the trek to go against his former brother-in-arms, Kevin Garnett.

Before the game, though, Rondo snapped a pic with fan Moke akili Zion on what appears to be the orange line of Boston’s T:

If that’s really Rondo the twitter user is snapping at the time of the pic, he wouldn’t be the first NBA player to use public transport to get to the game. Metta World Peace rode the F Train from his native Queensbridge before a Knicks game last season.

When a reporter saw the pick on Twitter and asked Rondo after the game whether he’d taken the T to face the Nets, Rondo denied the presumption at first. Here’s their interaction, via the Boston Globe:

Reporter: Did you ride the T to the game?

Rondo: No.

Reporter: There was a picture of you on the T.

Rondo: Oh, is that right? Then why did you ask me that question? You are giving away my transportation to the game man!

Never change Rajon. You can be as surly as you want with pestering reporters just so long as we get to watch you hoop.

