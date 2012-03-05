Rajon Rondo Saves His Best For National TV; Kobe Gets Retaliation On Dwyane Wade

#Philadelphia 76ers #Miami Heat #Dwyane Wade #Kobe Bryant #LeBron James #New York Knicks #Derrick Rose #Chris Paul #Chicago Bulls #Boston Celtics
03.05.12 6 years ago 80 Comments
17 times in Rajon Rondo‘s career he’s finished with a triple-double. And 13 of those have come on national television. This one might’ve been the best of all: 18 points, 17 rebounds and 20 assists, only the third guy in NBA history to put up a line like that (Wilt and Oscar are the only others). At one point in the fourth quarter, we looked around and said “Damn, if he didn’t miss a couple of easy layups in the first half, dude would really have a shot at a 20-20-20 game.” He was everywhere at once, but it was Paul Pierce‘s (34 points) shot at the end of regulation that saved the Green. His three-pointer capped a ridiculous back and forth with Carmelo Anthony (25 points) in the closing moments where ‘Melo hit three consecutive shots. In overtime, Boston finished off the visitors, 115-111 … Rondo might be the weirdest player in the entire league. Just last Tuesday, he scored zero against Cleveland. Next time he drifts into a slump just throw Jeremy Lin in front of him. We don’t know what’s worse for Lin in front of his Harvard crowd: getting turned into soft serve ice cream by Rondo or shooting 6-for-16 and coughing it up six times in barely 30 minutes. The Knicks as a team probably had something like 913 turnovers in the first half … Rondo might not have even had the best individual performance yesterday. The Nets/Bobcats game surprisingly wasn’t vomit-inducing because Deron Williams scored 40… in the second half, and finished with 57 in the Nets three-point win over Charlotte. With Williams being surrounded yesterday by the worst supporting cast since T-Mac was in Orlando, we’ll even give him extra credit for his performance. Then again, he did it against the Bobcats, who are all so lost in MJ‘s shadow that they can’t even see the hoop (this was the first time in 22 games that they reached 100 points). It was like someone coded in the old Yao Ming three-point hook shot cheat in NBA Live – Williams was banging from all over the place (not to mention he made every one of his 21 free throws). At one point, he hit a shot (that eventually turned into a four-point play) off the screen from about 30 feet out where his body was nearly facing the bench … Deron Williams’ first phone call after the game better have been to Dwight HowardDeMar DeRozan had one of his better games of the year (25 points) as Toronto rolled on Golden State, 83-75 … The Bulls have Derrick Rose. Philly doesn’t. The reigning MVP – who’s going to start hearing the chants again soon – had 35 points, and made a crazy, running floater off the wrong foot in the closing seconds to help secure Chicago’s 96-91 win in Philly. The Bulls now have the best record in the league again, and given their approach to every game, we’re not sure they give it up … If Spencer Hawes was around, then the Sixers might’ve had enough down the stretch. Alas, he isn’t walking through that door and we’re forced to watch as it comes down to an Andre Iguodala three, one that doesn’t hit the rim and nearly leaves a dent in the backboard … Keep reading to hear about Kobe’s revenge …

Around The Web

TOPICS#Philadelphia 76ers#Miami Heat#Dwyane Wade#Kobe Bryant#LeBron James#New York Knicks#Derrick Rose#Chris Paul#Chicago Bulls#Boston Celtics
TAGSANDRE IGUODALABOSTON CELTICSCHICAGO BULLSChris PaulDERON WILLIAMSDERRICK ROSEDWYANE WADEKOBE BRYANTLeBron JamesLOS ANGELES LAKERSMIAMI HEATNEW YORK KNICKSPHILADELPHIA 76ERSPHOENIX SUNSRAJON RONDOSmackSPENCER HAWES

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP