Rajon Rondo Saves His Best For National TV; Kobe Gets Retaliation On Dwyane Wade

17 times in Rajon Rondo‘s career he’s finished with a triple-double. And 13 of those have come on national television. This one might’ve been the best of all: 18 points, 17 rebounds and 20 assists, only the third guy in NBA history to put up a line like that (Wilt and Oscar are the only others). At one point in the fourth quarter, we looked around and said “Damn, if he didn’t miss a couple of easy layups in the first half, dude would really have a shot at a 20-20-20 game.” He was everywhere at once, but it was Paul Pierce‘s (34 points) shot at the end of regulation that saved the Green. His three-pointer capped a ridiculous back and forth with Carmelo Anthony (25 points) in the closing moments where ‘Melo hit three consecutive shots. In overtime, Boston finished off the visitors, 115-111 … Rondo might be the weirdest player in the entire league. Just last Tuesday, he scored zero against Cleveland. Next time he drifts into a slump just throw Jeremy Lin in front of him. We don’t know what’s worse for Lin in front of his Harvard crowd: getting turned into soft serve ice cream by Rondo or shooting 6-for-16 and coughing it up six times in barely 30 minutes. The Knicks as a team probably had something like 913 turnovers in the first half … Rondo might not have even had the best individual performance yesterday. The Nets/Bobcats game surprisingly wasn’t vomit-inducing because Deron Williams scored 40… in the second half, and finished with 57 in the Nets three-point win over Charlotte. With Williams being surrounded yesterday by the worst supporting cast since T-Mac was in Orlando, we’ll even give him extra credit for his performance. Then again, he did it against the Bobcats, who are all so lost in MJ‘s shadow that they can’t even see the hoop (this was the first time in 22 games that they reached 100 points). It was like someone coded in the old Yao Ming three-point hook shot cheat in NBA Live – Williams was banging from all over the place (not to mention he made every one of his 21 free throws). At one point, he hit a shot (that eventually turned into a four-point play) off the screen from about 30 feet out where his body was nearly facing the bench … Deron Williams’ first phone call after the game better have been to Dwight Howard … DeMar DeRozan had one of his better games of the year (25 points) as Toronto rolled on Golden State, 83-75 … The Bulls have Derrick Rose. Philly doesn’t. The reigning MVP – who’s going to start hearing the chants again soon – had 35 points, and made a crazy, running floater off the wrong foot in the closing seconds to help secure Chicago’s 96-91 win in Philly. The Bulls now have the best record in the league again, and given their approach to every game, we’re not sure they give it up … If Spencer Hawes was around, then the Sixers might’ve had enough down the stretch. Alas, he isn’t walking through that door and we’re forced to watch as it comes down to an Andre Iguodala three, one that doesn’t hit the rim and nearly leaves a dent in the backboard … Keep reading to hear about Kobe’s revenge …
Manimal is a monster. Last 3 games (all wins): 25+ mins 13.3 pts 8.6 ribs 1.3 blks 1 stl 65% FGs
Faried ’em and weep.
all you who keep not wanting to giv rondo his props PLEASE STAND UP NOW !! the pg is elite and you guys are blind if you always point to his deficiencies as reasons why he is not.
if lebron took a page out the book of the guys who don’t fear the pressure, who want the blame, who want the chance fail, who want to carry their team in the final seconds, like PAUL FREAKIN PIERCE today, he’d probably have a ring by now.
all yall who said he made the right play against utah ignore the fact with his abilities, he should be capable enough to CREATE a right shot for himself, ala JORDAN ! how many times has jordan known the defense would focus on him, yet he finds ways to create good shots??
NO! if lebron didn’t pass it against the jazz, there is not a certainty he would have found himself with 5 defenders in his face.
PAUL PIERCE today found a way to create a shot. HE is main guy to shoot it in those pressurized situations, yet with knowing this, he still makes these shots time and time again. WHY CAN’T LEBRON FIND A WAY TO DO THAT??
you guys were just protecting him against the jazz. paul pierce proved again today if you want to be respected in the clutch, you have to prove you can CREATE the “RIGHT SHOT” for yourself if you are GREAT!!!
sadly, THE KNICKS PAID THE PRICE FOR PIERCE’S CLUTCH GREATNESS! :(
as for the lakers, aint really a surprise they won today. each and eevrytime kobe has a great game, i rememebr all the off season trash talk from you lakers hater on this site. shitted on the coach signing. shitted on kobe being able to continue his good play. shitted on bynum being any good. shitted on pau being soft as toilet paper shit go on. shit all around. and yet, i think the lakers are 3rd in the west? i could be wrong. it don’t matter, they in the playoffs at this point and you guys wrote them off as a done team with no hope with a broken down kobe.
still think kobe broken?
wade, i don’t know when the last time a star like him fouled out with so much time left. i told myself, if lebron was able to pull out the win with his friend on the bench, voters would have engraved his name on the mvp trophy THAT night. i was kinda hoping to see if lebron would take over, just to make things interesting. but kobe wasn’t having that. great win for the lakers.
carmelo was clutch down the stretch in the 4th qtr. i need amare to wake up from his slumber. ny still in the playoff picture, aint too upset at this loss. someone tell me how the raptors are doing? sorry jay, that raptor shot was to the specific raptor fans who hate on the lakers and knicks.
God damn Rondo! Don’t hurt the asian. That shit is instantly in my top three best performances I’ve ever actually witnessed. Right after Kobe’s 81 and Bron’s 50 point triple double near miss. That game in general was amazing to be honest but the fact that Rondo was able to do that much damage is mind blowing. Still though fuck Boston! LakeShow! Handled them Miami boys today. I pray to GOD MWP can play half that good the remainder of the season.
rose
Rondoooooooooooooooooooooooo Rondooooooooooooooooooooooo
so why do you guys hate lebron and d-wade for wearing fashionable clothing? me thinks someone is just a tad jealous that they have to buy their outfits from Walmart.
Nine more days until Rajon Rondo is wearing a Utah Jazz uniform. Until then, please do not burst my bubble.
It is kinda out of place to talk about the Jazz or for any team which did not played today. But, I still cannot stop thinking of the games Utah lost, and there are lots of them, because they could not complete a comeback or because they lacked a closer. Maybe Rondo is the answer.
Have not really watched any Bobcats games recently but if I were a season ticket holder, I would demand a refund. It is a totally mismanaged team. But then again, maybe, their cheerleaders are the hottest and sexiest in the league.
Let me Google those Bobcats cheerleaders images. Hmmmm. Guess what? Those Bobcats cheerleaders do look hot.
Think that was a push off my Paul on Lowry.
Great win for LA, morale boosting more than anything else. Finally rounding out into championship form, but still a lot left to be done if we’re to see the boys from Miami in the Finals. MWP needs to keep playing like that for one, Bynum needs to validate that All Star starter tag and Pau needs to be more aggressive than he was last night. Him having to disappear into the background for Bynum and co. to have good games needs to stop. Of course rabid crazed drooling fans like K Dizzle are probably running riot right now organizing the parade n shit since we beat arguably the best team in the league (SMH).
Oh and Deron Williams to LA already!!! MAKE. IT. HAPPEN.
@2cents
Sure it’s fashionable… for WOMEN. Not even gay men carry handbags. And I don’t care if Lebron’s handbag is worth $5000-$20,000. Bottomline, it’s still a handbag. WTF could he possibly be carrying in there? Wade’s lipgloss? His headband? Ankle socks?
The two worse things Europe has given the NBA…
– flopping
– fashion
Not even the Euro players dress ‘euro’ to games. I swear I wouldn’t be surprised if those two came out of the closet.
@alf
Rondo has been playing very well recently and just had a completely dominant game. If they trade Rondo now the fans will hang Danny Ainge right next to the championship banners. I’d love to see that, in fact I’d pay to see that since I hated Ainge since the 80s but it’s not going to happen. Utah needs to make a trade though, there isn’t enough playing time for 4 talented bigs
First glasses without actual glasses and now a purse? C’mon, dude has managers, personal assistants, an entourage, teammates, maybe even friends and no one told him that that’s maybe not a great look? I’m speechless
@Jay
There’s nothing ‘euro’ about the purse. Can you imagine Pekovic with that thing? That shit wouldn’t even happen in France. Imagine an all-star lockerroom with trash talkers like Bird or Gary Payton and someone arrives with a purse
I caught the last part of the Bulls-Sixers game and those consecutive turnovers by Noah looked like he slipped on banana peel. If Derrick Rose had hair, he probably would’ve pulled all of them out after those two possessions. But hot damn, Rose never fails to amaze me with those crazy layups.
Any Kings fan in here? Can someone explain to me how a guy as skilled as Cousins shoots only 43%? Anyway, props to Rondo for that crazy statline. Knicks should’ve fouled, but Pierce hit a tough shot. Lucky mofo. I wish Shumpert dunked on him instead.
Lastly, anyone caught TD’s nasty dunk last night? Old man is up to his old tricks, punching Andersen’s face with the ball before destroying him with a facial. Nice, but wow was that not a foul on Duncan?
Mistake of the day was when I decided to get out, clean and vacuum the car after a late surge by Boston and seemed insurmountable at that point in the 4th. I was looking forward to the next game on deck. That was an even bigger mistake. That was a bad game (for non Laker fans). Wade’s 5th foul was the biggest fucked up call of the season. Lebron just got whacked a few under the basket with no call, just before. Wade gets called for a tacky foul 2 seconds after? Refs got the MEMO from Stern loud and clear.
The Nuggets-Spurs game personified would be a taller bully stiff arming up a shorter guy right on his face while said shorter guy keeps on swinging at the bully’s midsection and repeatedly missing. The Spurs seemed so close but not really. They did that for the whole game.
@JAY – you are borderline retarded and fully ignorant, if you think because of the garments they are wearing it has an effect on their sexuality. for the record, lebron is holding a toiletry bag (its what hygenic people have to hold items they use for hygiene). The funny thing is that both guys have kids and and have fiances (wade was even married).. its a matter of opinion..you dont like fitted clothing fine, your choice..but to say someone is ‘gay’ cuz of it is a really (predictably) dumb thing to say, especially in this day and age
Stats galore yesterday. Damn D-Will that’s how you feel? And DIME it doesn’t matter that his 57 came against the Bobcats, he’s the only one this season to score damn near 60 against them so what does that say about everyone else that hasn’t done it?
I actually was surprised the Lakers won. Before yesterday I couldn’t even remember the last time they beat LeBron’s team. Kobe should get his nose broken (or wear a mask) more often cuz his shooting percentage has been better since he got his shits broken.
“If Spencer Hawes was around, then the Sixers might’ve had enough down the stretch.”
Yea right dime. You making Hawes out to be a Dwight or a Bogut or a Hibbert. Hawes would not have made that much of a difference the way Rose is playing. Rose had probabaly his best night of the season and you want to insert Hawes as a reasono to diffuse the reigning MVP’s big night?
I don’t know who approve’s these ideas of yours. NIght after night I come here and rose rarely gets the headlines and I am irritated that you think Hawes would be a difference maker.
Noah was playing great that game. I loved his rebounding. He could have been an allstar had his second half of the season perfomrance had been in the first half of the season. Hawes would have looked like a scared puppy last night.
Chicago might not win the championship this year because Boozer is way too inconsistent. I still think they should trade him for a star big man. Package him with Korver and Brewer. Get his ass out of town. I hate seeing his silky, shiny face sweat as if he does any real big man work.
@A.R, Showtime, and Alf
You guys sucking off Rondo today so hard. Rose had the best game as a point guard yesterday simly because he is the MVP. RONDO CAN GET ALL THE TRIPLE DOUBLES HE WANTS BUT HE DID IT AGAINST THE SORRY ASS KNICKS!! Rose had a great performance, was clutch down the stretch and is the better player by far. How come you aren’t talking about him?
Meanwhile, vlad sounds like he just bent over and took some of Rondo in the land that don’t shine. Either that or he’s taking a nice sh*t.
Yea its great that Deron Williams scored 57 points for the Nets, but he needs to do that more often if he wants to call up Dwight Howard and get him to move up north. You said it… wrote it… yourself Dime, the supporting cast for D.Williams wasn’t anything special, AND the Nets played the Bobcats. I think Dwight needs to see D.Will and the Nets get a win like that in LA, or Miami, or Dallas, or Chicago. Gotta make it count to wet Dwights appetite. Then Again… its the NBA so anything can happen.
@ What’s Up – mr chibbs means ‘a connosiour of women’s rears’- so no, not gay at all..fail by you
@ chicagorilla: [www.youtube.com]
@alf
Rondo to the Jazz, who is the main piece going back to Boston (Favors?)
Damn, that last shot by Derrick Rose was amazing. He makes it look way too easy.
Rilla, post 21 was nice. THAT is truly funny.
Mavs/Thunder 7PM on nba tv. I’ll probably check out that and Pacers/Bulls around the same time while also trying to squeeze in some Clippers/Wolves.
The NBA – no off days
heat missed bosh? no way, he’s terrible, worst pf in the league
How come not all players end up with a triple double against the Knicks, if its just the Knicks?
How come not all players score 57 points against the Bobcats, if its just the Bobcats?
@chibbs.
Oh sorry, thanks for the correction. It’s not a handbag… it’s a toiletry bag. Even better comedy. Lebron would be better off calling it a handbag.
FYI chibbs… see those straps on Lebron’s shoulders?? Those are presumably from a backpack he is wearing. Does he not have room in his backpack for toiletries?? Or does he prefer to keep his shoes and asswipes separated for hygienic reasons. I don’t know about you but when I go to games, or the gym, I keep my toiletries in the side pockets. I bet that purse is empty. He just a hipster.
And BTW… where I’m from “chibs” means dumbass… or in other context, a cocktease that won’t give it up.
It means connoisseur of the female derrier?? Ummmm… only to a chib.
I didn’t read anything past 2cents post #6. There is fashionable and there is tasteful. Then there is what Wade is wearing. Lebron looks like he’s trying to bring some of that 70’s funk or something, Wade just wants to show off his nipples. I hope you have a daughter, and when she is 15 she throws on some Minaj stuff and says she is being fashionable.
Going to read the rest of the comments now…
Oh god dammit! Mr. Chibbs is in on the clothes too. I am going to have the giggles all day about Chi’s breakdown of CHIBBS. Intrigued by butt sex, LOLOL!!!! I am picturing some dude who looks like Mike Myers as Dieter looking at the picture of those two and saying “This is pertinent to my interests. I am indeed intrigued…”
Honestly, if I were in the NBA, I would be dressing up in costume every day. I don’t wear clothes that work with the dress code, so I would dress like Colonel Sanders and stuff. I just don’t think the rash guard/white skinny jeans combo is a good look on anyone except for maybe Aquaman. Leave it to those two guys to ruin a good day of basketball with Rose, Rondo and Williams all going nuts. And leave it to 2cents and Chibbs to make everyone forget about yelling at Beiber for a day.
Looks like we have a new (to put it politely) dead brain in town.
@ Sam
I have been toying with the ESPN Trade Machine on this. I guess the best scenario for the Jazz would be to send Devin Harris, CJ Miles, their $10 million trade exception, and a first round pick for Rondo and Ray Allen’s expiring contract.
But then again, Boston might ask for Harris and Paul Milsap in exchange for Rondo packaged with Allen or the corpse of Jermaine O’Neal.
This is just me pretending to be a GM.
@ chibbs, I just re-read your post. Where did I call them gay?? I said “I wouldn’t be surprised if…”, that’s hardly calling them gay. These guys are the biggest metrosexuals in the league. Metrosexuals are always clowned for being borderline gay. Jokes are always ruined by idiots who don’t understand the context and need an explanation.
It’s funny chibbst came out of the woodwork to put me in my place for a handbag. He probably carries one. Same model Lebron has. Puts it on his lap when he sits on the bus, and carries toilet seat covers and scented asswipes in it. He leaves the stall, ass smelling like lavender.
Move along, cunt hillbilly.
Apparently the rules of calling timeouts don’t apply to the celtics…and niether do fouls but thas a different story…right b4 pierce hit that 3 he fell to the floor and slid…TRAVEL buttttt no..not for the Cs..they get a timeout if they want…wutever tho the knicks had no business being that close wit all the turnovers and nobody really stepping up and the refs handing out techs cuz shump dunked on kg’s vag
Great game by Rondo, but slow down on the jockriding. His rebounding and play-making are unquestionable at this point, but till he develops a consistent jumper, he won’t average meaningful numbers offensively and that will keep him out of the upper echelon of PGs in the league.
@Chi stop the hero-worshiping at Rose’s alter. Damn near a 20-20-20 game is definitely more news-worthy than (what has become) a ho-hum 30pt-er by Rose. Maybe you pushing him so hard coz he dint deserve that MVP nod last year?? Just sayin….
@chibbs any straight dude knows that man purses and shit are a BIG no-no. Don’t even try to defend that bullshit. U sure u and Amechi don’t got something in common??
Gotta go with Rondo chicagorilla, only for yesterday, that was phenomenal. And Wilt chamberlain has done EVERY motherfucking thing, got damn. He probably would of been one of the greatest three point shooters if they had em’ back then.
Analyst were saying what other PG could put up that triple double Rondo had, umm… CP3 and maybe westbrook, but that’s only if you didn’t have to accumulate 20 assist to go with it.
Rondo is one hell of a player but I really hope the Celts trade him away. Hopefully he goes to the Nets for Deron Williams since the Nets will realize they are NOT going to get Dwight Howard before the trade deadline, and that will spark fear in the Nets organization. This fear causes them to think that Williams will not stick around this off-season and then both franchises (Orlando and NJ)get f***ed. Because of this, Nets look to move Williams and the Celtics believe that Rondo will not get them out of the playoffs when teams completely pack the paint and dare him to shoot (cause he can’t), therefore Boston and New Jersey swap Point Guards.
The rest is history, as Boston becomes a contender once again, and Danny Ainge, once again, looks smart when we all thought he was retarded.
Green is not Deron Williams color.
I just hope he doesn’t somehow get gifted to the lakers, like Pau Gasol did
you guys crack me up..seriously…c@nt hill billy? im a black man. im not trying to get into a insult match with you lot, the point i was trying to raise was, so what if he’s carrying a man bag/purse? is it really that important?
@ Jay – you’re talking about another man’s behind- does that strike you as odd??
as for your comment on why he didnt put the damn bag into his back pack…fair enough, i agree- it just points to his narcissitic ways, he just wants the attention.
as for your comment: ”Jokes are always ruined by idiots who don’t understand the context and need an explanation.” this is very true…what you didnt mention was that jokes are ruined when they arent even jokes at all, as there isnt a punchline at all (if the puchline refers to the comment about carrying ‘wade’s lipgloss’ then you trully are braindead)..you gave a STATEMENT not a joke.
@ chicagorilla – just an fyi, thats a pretty lame attempt to assigne an acronym to ‘chibbs’.but you guys have small minds, so may be amusing
@Franchise – probably right,no need to carry that around..but im not really concerned about what another male does..if he wants to wear pink shoes and a blond wig, thats his perogative..you shouldnt care either
If you haven’t heard, Dennis Rodman is starting a basketball league for strippers. Quotes from his press conference last week:
“You look at Playboy, you look at the mansion in L.A., you look at Hugh Hefner he’s been doing this for almost 80 years … It’s been entertainment, it’s been very clean, it’s been very subdued. But this right here, this has never been done before.”
“These girls are not just entertainers as far as just coming into adult venues just to take their clothes off, they have an interest to entertain in different areas. What’s the best way to do it? How about a basketball game.”
“My friends that own the Cirque De Soleil in Vegas, the director said that he is going to give me a lot of his creativity knowledge-wise to do a lot of halftime shows — people coming from the ceilings, people doing a lot of stuff around the videos. There’s going to be a lot of things going on besides the girls just going up and down the court.”
“They’ll probably be body painted and have tassels on, it’s not going to be raunchy, it’s going to be very clean and elegant … It’s going to be very tastefully done.”
“Why is Dennis Rodman doing this kind of thing? Why doesn’t he go to the D-League and coach there? That’s not my game — I can’t coach a bunch of knuckleheads. I can’t coach a bunch of guys who won’t listen to what I’m saying. These girls here, I don’t run these girls here, these girls have their own independent minds, it will be good for their careers.”
“The court’s not going to be 95 feet, it’s only going to be 55 feet, the rims are only going to be eight feet … It’s only going to last 60 minutes with time running and we’re going to have entertainers and girls dancing during timeouts. It’ll be fun.”
Want to congratulate the Lakers and there fans on there 18th championship banner or how ever many they have. I think the funniest part about the yesterday is when the announcer said: The Heat are going to there big lineup and Lebron was the tallest 1 out there. Haslem can’t make a shot to save his life lately. I guess he lost his jumpshot when he cut his hair.
Joel, Pittman, Juwana man Howard, and Eddys ice cream Curry-Chicken should all be cut.
Don’t worry my Heat brethrens. Chris “THE RAPTOR” Bosh will be back on Tuesday. Enjoy your parade Faker fans and see you ladies next season…
funny that I read chibbsy’s comment at #38 and immediately thought of Dennis Rodman
“you gave a STATEMENT not a joke.”
This dude is hilarious. Do I have to deliver a joke in traditional form to have it considered “joking”? I didn’t know we had comedic prudes here at Dime.
“That’s not a joke… you gave a statement.”
^ Get your thumb out of your ass, chibbs.
@Chibbs
Nobody really gives a fuck. It’s good for poking humor at them for a minute tho. Get a good laugh. YOU should know better than to defend that shit. I just hope u don’t rock that look. Grown ass men showing nipples…
And just for fun, I googled the definition of ‘chibbs’.
Indeed, it means what i mentioned earlier…
@ JAY
first of all, we in Europe don’t dress like wade and lbj. as for for worst thing Europeans brought to USA is fashion, well who cares. you can keep wearing white socks to every outfit you want, especially with suits :)
Wade looked like he had that crying look again last night..
ok BRB ima go read everything now lol
@Sporty spice
LOL thats the nearest u’ll ever come to admitting defeat. Good to see u dint vanish in a puff of smoke this time. True that Raptor-lookin dude wasn’t around. But Pau usually plays him to a stand-still. LA lead damn-near the entire game. Yall were flat-out outplayed. Wade’s erratic play also contributed.
The defense is locked in and the offense is coming around. I still maintain that KB can maintain an elite level of balling WHILE USING HIS BIGS. Lakers would be virtually unbeatable. But I’ll also take his way too, 5 rings and 7 finals appearances says it all. See u cry babies in June.
@yoda
Yeah. I was just kidding around, and I sense you were too.
I live in Canada and I love my country, but we have the Mounties. That’s our version of the FBI. It’s no wonder everyone up here is a joker. Our federal law enforcement officers dress like Santa Claus, so right off the bat a sense of humour is encouraged.
If you haven’t seen one, google “Mounties”. Imagine those mofo’s busting down your door in a drug raid. I’d just die of laughter.
i dont usually give a fuck what another man wears, but i dont like LeBron or Wade, so seeing them both dressed like Bruno made me laugh, them two really are a pair of bitches.
Damn, it’s like bizarro-smack in here today:
-Sporty in here after a Heat loss
-Franchise actually sayin somethin positive about the Lakers(u knew it was comin)
-Some dude named chibbs gettin upset about Lebron carryin a purse n DWade rockin the long underwear
-jzsmoove actually postin that Wade’s 5th foul was set up by the league office
-JAY shittin on the mounties LOL It’s all true tho
-One post from bieber?
Weird day…
Anyways, gonna enjoy the Lakerhaterfree monday. Good game by LA. It sucks that it takes Miami comin in for MWP to turn on his game like that. Miami didn’t stand a chance with Bosh out. I knew it was a wrap when Juwan checked in.
Question for Coach Spo: Why is Lebron frontin like he lockin down Pau when Kobe is ON FIRE. Fake ass defender. Pau didn’t even try to get his yesterday. Didn’t have to cuz MWP, KB and Bynum were lights out….but Lebron’s on Pau. Watchin Haslem shoot yesterday, I’m still tryin to figure out how LBJ thought he would hit a clutch jumper for a win…Hopefully he gets tape of the Melo vs Pierce shootout in crunchtime so he knows how to act accordingly next time…
P.S. Remember when Kobe was the 7th best player in the NBA? Yeah, well, neither does ESPN…