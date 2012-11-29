Rajon Rondo Suspended Two Games After Brooklyn-Boston Throwdown

The aftermath of the fight that spilled into the stands from Wednesday’s Brooklyn-Boston game is a two-game suspension for Celtics point guard Rajon Rondo. Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge told WEEI in Boston about the suspension today on a radio show, calling the move “a little bit excessive” by the NBA. If any other suspensions are to come out of the fight, none has been announced yet.

“I think KG would appreciate that Rondo stood up for him, but that’s not helping the team, and that’s the objective,” Ainge said. “Taking yourself out of the game, I don’t think that’s a fair tradeoff, Rondo for Kris Humphries. I don’t think that’s helping your team, and so ultimately that’s what you have to do. “I think that KG probably does appreciate it, and that’s probably why KG sort of got back in there to try to help and rescue Rondo after because he knew that he had come to his defense. I just think you can’t do it in today’s [game]. In old-school basketball, you were able to do those things, but in today’s day and age, you just can’t do that, and hopefully this is just another learning experience, not just for Rajon, but for the whole team.”

Here’s the video from last night, showing Kris Humphries‘ hard foul on Kevin Garnett. Rondo then steps to Humphries and delivers a shove that is the basis for the suspension. Should anyone else be given a suspension? It’s hard to see much of the action from either angle.

Earlier today Rondo gave his case about why he shouldn’t be suspended after Boston’s practice, saying he told the NBA he isn’t a “dirty” player.

What do you think of the suspension?

