Rajon Rondo Allegedly Threatened Ex-Partner With A Gun

Rajon Rondo’s former partner and the mother of his two children, Ashley Bachelor, filed and received an emergency protective order on Friday in Louisville that will temporarily require Rondo to remain 500 feet away from her and their two children, as well as turn over any firearms he owns to the court.

This comes after an incident last week in which Bachelor alleged Rondo became enraged after she asked her son to stop playing video games with Rajon and help with laundry, threatening her with a gun and demanding to see the children outside while holding the gun, as first reported by TMZ and confirmed by ESPN’s Baxter Holmes.

In it, she alleged that Rondo and a child were playing video games Wednesday when she asked the child to separate laundry. Rondo reacted angrily, according to the woman, ripping the game console out of the wall and smashing several items in the house, leaving the boy and another child there upset. The woman alleges that Rondo said to her “you’re dead” before leaving the house, only to return shortly thereafter, this time with a gun and demanding to see one of the children. The woman said she grew scared of the situation, so she brought the child downstairs, and Rondo pulled the child outside, allegedly while still holding the gun, while he yelled at him. He then demanded to see the other child, too, and she also came outside, as Rondo yelled at both of them for being afraid of him, the woman alleged.

In the protective order, Bachelor says it is not the first time Rondo has shown “volatile, erratic, and explosive behavior,” and alleges he has a history of verbal abuse towards her and both of their children. The NBA told ESPN the league is aware of the situation and is “gathering more information” on the incident, while Rondo has not yet been named a suspect in any criminal reports, per TMZ.