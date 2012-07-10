Ranking The Other 11 Olympic Teams’ Potential Of An American Upset

The criteria â€” FIBA rank, intangibles (ex: is Pau Gasol having a good day or a bad day?), player to watch â€” all coalesces into an unscientific metric I’ll call the Argentina Meter, with 1 being the best chance, and 11 the worst. Argentina was the first to beat a U.S. team comprised of professionals back in 2002 and probably caused USA Hoops boss Jerry Colangelo nightmares for several years after.
*** *** ***
GREAT BRITAIN
FIBA rank: 75
How it got here: Host country’s privilege.
Argentina Meter: 11
It’s the first time sine 1948 the Brits are fielding a team, which is just as sad as when Greece threw together a baseball team in 2000 out of castoff college players and Kevin Youkilis. This team is statistically worse than Sri Lanka, Macedonia and the Virgin Islands. A Virgin Islands team without Tim Duncan. Ben Gordon and Byron Mullens said “eh, no thanks” to his own nation in its own Olympics, and if you can think of a less patriotic thing to do — especially when there’s not exactly a line of NBA players waiting to play behind you like the U.S. — I’d like to hear it. We apologize in advance for Luol Deng, who’s going to look bad as the Empire’s only NBA player.