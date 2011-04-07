Ranks: Designed For Rugged Functionality & Utilitarian Style

The fashion game has changed. That’s right, I said it. No longer is the loudest in the room or on the street the winner, but rather the more curated you are the better. What does that mean? Don’t get too crazy with it. Keep it simple, and make it pop where it counts. With that said, you need to check out Ranks, a New York-based accessories company that just dropped its 2011 Spring/Summer collection of cotton twill reversible belts.

Designed for rugged functionality and utilitarian style, Ranks is inspired by the hierarchal establishments of sports culture, military service and martial arts practitioners. This season’s offerings feature three uniquely inspired styles: The Solids, The Retropolitan and The Over/Under. As they say, “Aspiration. Discipline. Status. EARN YOUR COLORS.” We wouldn’t mess around unless we knew it was legit.

If you want to get your hands on one, they are available now at www.ranksnewyork.com, and will be arriving in stores (Commonwealth and Blades) come April 15th.

