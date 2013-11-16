Raptor DeMar DeRozan’s Assertive Throw-Down On Joakim Noah

The Raptors had a rough night against the visiting Chicago Bulls. About the only bright spot was fourth-year guard DeMar DeRozen. The former USC Trojan scored 37 points during Toronto’s 16-point loss to a Derrick Rose-less Bulls team, including a domineering dunk on Joakim Noah.

Rose was out with a sore hamstring, but after jumping out to a 27-16 first period lead, the Bulls never looked back. None of that was DeRozan’s fault; he dropped 37 on 13-for-22 shooting including 4-of-6 from deep. This dunk on Noah was his sauciest bucket of the night, though, and the way DeRozan he fought off Jimmy Butler‘s defense on his hip adds a bonus difficulty points.

