Raptor DeMar DeRozan’s Assertive Throw-Down On Joakim Noah

#Chicago Bulls #GIFs
11.16.13 5 years ago

The Raptors had a rough night against the visiting Chicago Bulls. About the only bright spot was fourth-year guard DeMar DeRozen. The former USC Trojan scored 37 points during Toronto’s 16-point loss to a Derrick Rose-less Bulls team, including a domineering dunk on Joakim Noah.

Rose was out with a sore hamstring, but after jumping out to a 27-16 first period lead, the Bulls never looked back. None of that was DeRozan’s fault; he dropped 37 on 13-for-22 shooting including 4-of-6 from deep. This dunk on Noah was his sauciest bucket of the night, though, and the way DeRozan he fought off Jimmy Butler‘s defense on his hip adds a bonus difficulty points.

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chicago Bulls#GIFs
TAGSCHICAGO BULLSDEMAR DEROZANDimeMaggifsJOAKIM NOAHTORONTO RAPTORS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 18 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP