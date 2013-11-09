Raptors’ Amir Johnson Photobombs Tyler Hansborough

11.08.13 5 years ago

Before Tyler Hansborough faced off against his former team, the Indiana Pacers, he was interviewed by NBA TV. During the brief pregame Q&A, new Raptors teammate Amir Johnson had a little fun with a chomping photobomb on the unaware Psycho-T.

The Raptors weren’t able to hand Indiana their first loss of the season, losing 91-84 to the visiting Pacers. Indiana improved to 6-0 on the season with the win, and they’ll be happy Roy Hibbert flexed a little offensive action tonight with 20 points on 9-for-14 shooting.

Hansborough had just four points and five rebounds in a little under 20 minutes of action. Amir, however, had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds in the loss.

[Toronto Raptors]

