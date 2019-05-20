The Raptors Survived A Grueling Double Overtime Slugfest To Beat The Bucks In Game 3

05.19.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

In what was virtually a must-win scenario for Toronto on their home floor on Sunday, the Raptors were eventually able to gut out a grueling 118-112 win in double-overtime to make it a 2-1 series and give themselves a chance to even things up in Game 4 on Tuesday.

It was Kawhi Leonard who led the way for the Raptors with 36 points, to go along with eight rebounds and five assists, including two huge breakaway dunks in the second overtime and a clutch layup with under 40 seconds remaining to put the game out of reach for good.

TOPICS#NBA Playoffs
TAGSEASTERN CONFERENCE FINALSGiannis AntetokounmpoKAWHI LEONARDMILWAUKEE BUCKSNBA PlayoffsTORONTO RAPTORS
