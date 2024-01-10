The Los Angeles Lakers were able to pick up a 132-131 win over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night in a game that came with some controversy. The Lakers, which usually get accused of receiving a friendly whistle from the referees, lived at the free throw line in the fourth quarter, while the Raptors struggled to get a whistle from the officials.

In total, Los Angeles got to the free throw line 36 times, compared to 13 for Toronto. In the game’s final 12 minutes, the disparity was 23-2 in favor of the home team. It’s the sort of margin that anyone would notice, but when it benefits the Lakers, it’s going to come under a little more scrutiny. And after the game, Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic decided that he’s more than willing to accept a fine from the NBA, as he excoriated the officials who called the game.

Darko Rajakovic was outraged at the free throw disparity during Raptors-Lakers: "This is shame. Shame for the referees, shame for the league to allow this. 23 free throws for them, and we get 2 free throws in the 4th quarter?" pic.twitter.com/9gjifHav8W — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) January 10, 2024

“That’s outrageous,” Rajakovic said. “What happened tonight, this is completely BS. This is shame — shame for the referees, shame for the league to allow this. Twenty-three free throws for them and we get two free throws in the fourth quarter? Like, how to play the game. I understand respect for All-Stars and all that, but we have star players on our team, as well. How is it possible that Scottie Barnes, who is [an] All-Star caliber player in this league, he goes every single time to the rim with force, and trying to get to the rim without flopping and not trying to get foul calls, he gets two free throws for the whole game? How is that possible? How’re you going to explain that to me? They had to win tonight? If that’s the case, just let us know so we don’t show up for the game. Just give them a win. But that was not fair tonight.”

Rajakovic went on to say that he’s been frustrated with the officiating the Raptors have received for much of this season, particularly when it comes to Barnes, who he believes will be an “All-Star” and “the face of this league.”

“What’s happening over here, during [the] whole season, I’ve been holding it back, it’s complete crap,” Rajakovic said.