The Raptors-Pacers Game Will Finish Without Fans After A Speaker Caught Fire In The Stadium

The Toronto Raptors played host to the Indiana Pacers as Scotiabank Arena on Saturday night in a game with huge Eastern Conference playoff ramifications. While the Pacers are playing for ping pong balls during the lottery, the Raptors are on the verge of overtaking the Cleveland Cavaliers for the 6-seed, meaning their path to the postseason would not require participating in the play-in tournament.

Things were going quite well for Toronto in that endeavor, as they had a 66-38 lead over Indiana a little more than halfway through the second quarter, when all of a sudden, the game needed to be stopped and the authorities needed to be called in due to a fire in the stadium. More specifically, there was an electrical fire involving one of the speakers, so everyone had to be cleared out so it could be properly tended to.

Ultimately, the whole thing got sorted out, but the decision was made that the game would resume without any fans in attendance.

At the time of the stoppage, Precious Achiuwa led the Raptors with 16 points in 12 minutes off of the bench, while Pascal Siakam provided 15 points, four assists, three rebounds, and two steals. Meanwhile in Cleveland, the Cavaliers entered the halftime break against the Chicago Bulls trailing 53-35.

