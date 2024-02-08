The Raptors Won’t Move Bruce Brown At The Trade Deadline

From the moment Bruce Brown joined the Toronto Raptors, the widespread assumption was that the team would turn around and trade him to a contender that could use his services. As the weeks dragged on, the more it looked like Brown would be a potential option for teams at the trade deadline, but ultimately, nothing came to fruition.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Toronto is making the decision to hold onto Brown as 3 p.m. comes and goes on Thursday afternoon.

The Toronto Raptors are keeping Bruce Brown Jr., sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2024

Brown came to the Raptors as part of the trade that sent Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers. Between that and OG Anunoby’s trade to the New York Knicks, it seemed clear that Toronto would eventually send Brown elsewhere, as his defensive versatility, ability to hit threes, and willingness to be a connecting piece on the offensive end of the floor makes him a snug fit just about anywhere. But instead, the Raptors are going to move forward with Brown on the roster this year, and they’ll need to make a decision on the 2024-25 campaign, as Brown has a team option for next year worth $23 million.

Brown is averaging 11.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game for the Pacers and Raptors this season on 46.9/33.1/83.7 shooting splits.