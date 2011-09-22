Rashard Lewis: I’m Willing To Sacrifice $22 Million For A Deal

If the NBA season was to start on time, there would only be one player that makes more than the $22 million Rashard Lewis is slated for this year: Kobe Bryant. And while Lewis is a two-time NBA All-Star, he doesn’t exactly have the five championship rings and 13 All-Star nods that the Black Mamba does. But when it comes to the lockout, Lewis is a company man. He believes he shouldn’t be punished for the six-year, $118 million contract he signed with Orlando five years ago – and neither do we. That’s why it’s crazy to hear that he is willing to lose it all in order to make sure players get taken care of now and in the future.
“I’m willing to sacrifice my salary to get a fair deal,” Lewis told Michael Lee of The Washington Post. “It’s only fair.”
We’ve heard this before. Kobe Bryant said that he (along with other unnamed players) is prepared to offer loans to guys who may need help during the lockout. And while this is coming from a guy who has almost banked $200 million in salary for his career – $196,190,615 to be exact – it still illustrates the same point we keep hearing: Without a good deal now, players will lose out in the long run. It’s easy to have buyer’s remorse on the owner’s end, but it’s wrong to place blame on guys like Lewis.
“Talk to the owner. He gave me the deal,” says Lewis. “When it comes to contracts, the players aren’t sitting there negotiating that contract. I’m sitting at home and my agent calls me, saying, ‘I got a max on the table.’ I’m not going to sit there and say, ‘Naw, that’s too much. Go out there and negotiate $20 or $30 [million] less.'”
Man if Raw Lew can bring they NBA back he’s my hero, he’s stupid, but I just wanna see some hoops.
Wait this isn’t even close to what Bryant and the unnamed one are doing. Kobe has made 200 000 000 and he’s offering loans wow mother Theresa.
you CAN blame a guy like Rashard Lewis for this predicament.
because, instead of earning his big money contract, he has becaome straight bitch. he stopped balling. 6’10 and cant rebound worth a shit.
who cares that the GM negotiated the contract and the owner pays it. you’re the player, EARN IT.
but instead he does disappearing acts worse than LeBron!
if he stayed hungry and balled hard, i wouldnt have a problem. but his pricetag is only a concern because hes a BUM.
….and that is NOT the fault of any owner!
#3 heckler got it right.
but there is also someone else at fault. the damn agents. they are the ones telling the player they are worth so much, then the player believes it and cries to the media he deserves big money, putting the pinch on the owners.
the owners will loose respect from the fans if they don’t keep or sign the player being hyped. they are under more pressure from the agent and the fans than anyone cares to admit.
@2 & 3:
whatever. i feel like people expect players to become someone else once they sign a big contract. His Orlando years, he was exactly what you should think he would be- a tall 3 point shooter who doesn’t go inside for points or rebounds. That’s what he was before the contract, did you think 118 mil would turn him into someone else?
my bad, i meant @3 & 4.
The players say they won’t accept a hard cap because it will lead to all contracts being non-guaranteed. Why can’t they offer up a hard cap with all contracts being partially guaranteed up to a certain percentage? Guys like Lewis and Arenas aren’t nearly worth the kind of money they receive nowadays, but they also can’t be blamed for taking big contracts that were offered to them. Their teams should be able to cut them and take a %50 loss on their salary cap hit and the value of the contract itself.
This isn’t like football, where your career can end at any second. These players do not put their lives on the line in any sense, and if their team cuts them for performance and salary reasons, they should be able to get another job if they’re talented enough.
And one more thing, you think these players would be grateful for the amount of money they receive to play basketball for a living.
Many of them live in obnoxious luxury and then have the nerve to say they’re just trying to feed their families. The mid-level exception pays something like four million dollars. Are you freaking serious? I don’t care how many travel expenses you have, I don’t care what schools you are sending your kids to, there should be enough money for you and your family to live comfortably. Why should I have any sympathy for you?
@3&4…seriously? check his numbers before the contract and after…Otis Smith or whoever signed that dumb@$$ contract got exactly what they were expecting, somebody to space the floor and not much else…
if you’re flippin burgers at MCDs for $5/hr, BK offers you $6/hr to come to their team, and then MCDs says we’ll give you $12/hr to stay. Would that make you flip burgers any harder? You may get an extra pep in your step and move on to the fries, but if they pay you more for doing the same crappy job, it’s not your fault, it’s theirs.
Seriously, when will ppl get over the whole “players should be grateful” nonsense. They provide a service to fans and to owners which, because of its scarcity and perceived demand, is valued at a certain price. Just because YOU love playing ball and DONT get paid for it doesn’t make it unfair that they get paid far more than you. At all. If you wanted that money, you would have sacrificed hours and hours of time to play, practice and perfect the game as a young man. But you didn’t. So there you are earning mediocre money cos what you do is only worth mediocre money because it takes little effort and/or risk to get that job and many others are applying that same small amount of effort and risk to get it. Its that simple.
And don’t make excuses about being small and slow or whatever the f*ck else. If earl boykins is in the league, earning a contract, then clearly you could be too if you put the work in.
peace
It is NEVER, and I mean NEVER the player’s fault. Anyone on here acting like they would EVER turn ANY money down in that situation is a straight up clown… and a liar.
I can’t understand why any players would NEED loans. The minimum salary of a NBA player is a few hundred thousand dollars, even after tax.
What are they spending their money on to the point they’d either need loans or not have enough to last them through the lockout?
I read in Kicks; Monta Ellis saying having a family and a good woman is great because its helped him budget so he won’t run out of money during the lockout. He made $11 million last season just purely based on salary not including any endorsements etc. Why the hell does he need to budget? He could live a frivolous lifestyle and still have $10 million left.
Am I missing something here? Because from what I know, it is at least twice as expensive here in England to live. Granted, we don’t need to pay health insurance but everything is twice as expensive as in America and Gas(Petrol) is three times as much, as well as astronomical property prices.
How is running out of money even an issue for even the lowliest NBA player… unless they are mentally retarded on some Chris Mcalister shit.
[www.tmz.com]
During the last lockout, when John Wallace played for the Raptors he said (in front of cameras) “You won’t believe how fast you can spend 4 Million dollars.” The other guys on the show shat on his head. I tried finding the clip on the internet but i came up empty. If anyone is willing to hunt the clip down, the show was called “Off The Record”.
In ’98, I was fully on the players side up until those words left his mouth. I don’t blame the players for the contracts they have because the salaries are negotiated beforehand…. BUT these guys feel like they NEED the 8, 10, 15 million dollars PER FUCKIN YEAR because alot of them spend, spend and spend like there’s no tomorrow. In ANY workfield whatsoever, all adults need to budget. It doesn’t matter if you earn $10/hr or 10mill a year. It’s the only way to keep track of your spending. Sorry iCARNACKI, I disagree with you knocking Ellis. He’s doing a good thing. Players who don’t track their spending think their bank account is bottomless. Then when they see the numbers in front of them, it’s a wakeup call.
Example: Before work, I used to eat a muffin, which costs 2$, every workday for a few years. I didn’t think anything about the cost of those muffins because at the time I thought, “It’s just two bucks.” <– until I number crunched. $2 multiplied by 5 days a week is $10 per week… multiplied by 52 weeks in a year is $520. I was spending $520 bucks a year on fuckin muffins. Over the 3 years, thats $1560!! It was a wake up call for me, so I stopped eating muffins everyday. In the 5 years since, I've saved over $2500 which otherwise would have gone to those fuckin muffins. The same scenario can be applied to these nba players but in a greater scale. Just replace my muffins with cars and houses.
Anyone who budgets is simply being responsible and I see no reason to knock them for it. IMO, if you do knock them for it you're helping to feed the misconception that these guys can just spend all they want and their money won't run out. You don't think Warren Buffett or Bill Gates budgets their money? John Wallace didn't watch his spending and now he's broke…. so is Chris McAllister.
^ but at the end of the day its ONLY $2 why are u tripping off two dollars when the $2 probably when to some other expends
^LOL Do you play in the NBA or something?
@ JAY
I’m in complete agreement with you here.
I wasn’t knocking Monta at all, I was knocking the culture of people acting like someone managing their money correctly is at all in anyway impressive. I was saying something more along the lines of ‘if you made $11 million last year and even have to think about what you’re going to do if a lockout happens… then you’re an idiot’ see West. Delonte.
I wasn’t gunning Monta, he’s doing it right. I was just saying it shouldn’t ever be an issue.
Imagine if instead of focussing on giving the NCAA free labor for longer, what if the NBA actually took the time to teach these young kids who get millions thrown at them how to be a responsible adult and how to NOT end up broke by 35. Thats what David Stern and the owners want though, they want dumb, broke former players who aren’t a threat to them.
Look at this lockout, now imagine if a bunch of respected veterans took this opportunity to establish their own league…
@Sam: LMAO! Nice.
@ superzat: “but at the end of the day its ONLY $2 why are u tripping off two dollars when the $2 probably when to some other expends”
WTF?!? I’m going to try and paraphrase your opinion… forgive me if i’m wrong but your post was atrocious. It seems like you are suggesting that I must have spent the 2 bucks on something other things. You can’t be further from the truth. People who budget are more aware of where their money goes. I track my loot. Before the muffin incident, I just spent $2 here… bought a chocolate bar there.. bag of chips… all the while thinking “Oh that’s just a buck”… “that’s only 3 dollars”… etc. When you start to track your loot and see your 1,2,3 dollar purchases adding up to 20-30 dollars a week, you realize that’s a lot of money. That attitude you expressed in your post is the exact same attitude that is making these rich NBA players broke. “Oh it’s only an $80,000 car… I make 1.5mill. If I don’t spent it on this car I’ll probably buy something else”. Then 6 cars and three 1-million dollar homes later, then realize they need to maintain the houses, pay the taxes, etc. which they did not account for in the beginning. They just pay them off the expenses as they go along without crunching the numbers. And at the same time they’re going out at night buying out the bars, eating at lavish restaurants, and spend money like it grows on trees. My point is, it may not seem like a lot when you spend a bit here and there, but after a year it adds up.
Think about it… I saved $2500 since I stopped buying those muffins every morning. JUST ON MUFFINS. That’s money I have since invested. THAT’S smart money management. And it wasn’t just the $2 muffins. The whole thing made me more aware of the chips I was buying, the drinks at the club, magazines off shelves. It change my whole mindset about spending money. If you still only see the 2 bucks, and don’t understand the concept of money management… then your bad.
@iCARNACKI
Sorry bud. I misunderstood your first post. This line threw me off from your intended context… –> “Why the hell does he need to budget? He could live a frivolous lifestyle and still have $10 million left.”
^ That, to me, sounded like you were suggesting he doesn’t bother budgeting. I get what were saying now though.
Also, your suggestion on teaching the college kids how to manage their money is great, but I don’t know how it would be implemented. Only a tiny fraction of college athletes play pro in their sports. And I don’t know if it’s in the NBA’s best interest to teach the kids about budgeting.