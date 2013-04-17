Rasheed Wallace Announces His Retirement Again; Here Are The Moments That Made ‘Sheed

The news hit the Twittersphere like a meteor. Rasheed Wallace has announced his retirement from the NBA… again. The big man returned to New York’s lineup on Monday night against Charlotte, checked into the game, and played four minutes before leaving again with a sore left foot. It was an unassuming way to go, but if you know ‘Sheed, he probably doesn’t care. One of the greatest trash-talkers of all time, if he actually stays retired this time, and spends his remaining playing days tormenting fans in summer leagues and pro-ams, the NBA will never be the same. We’re all going to miss Roscoe.

What will you miss most about ‘Sheed?

