Ray Allen: “Get Those Motherf***ing Ropes Out of Here!”

Fired up for Game 7 tonight?? You damn well should be.

After Ray Allen knocked down that massively clutch three in Game 6, we thought we caught him saying something to the security and arena staff guys who had the court lined with yellow ropes for what would be the San Antonio Spurs‘ Larry O’Brien Trophy ceremony.

Ray was fired up – as he should have been. Here he is telling the arena staff to “Get those motherf***ing ropes out of here!”

