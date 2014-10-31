Ray Allen Will Watch How Season Plays Out, Needs Week To Reach Game Shape

These seem like good times for Ray Allen. The future Hall-of-Famer is simply enjoying family life and managing his own time while mulling a decision as whether or not to play in the NBA this season. And as he told Dom Amore of the Hartford Courant, Allen is keeping a watchful eye on how teams perform during the regular season while away from the league.

True to form, the 39 year-old fitness junky also maintains that he’d only need a week of preparation upon signing a contract before being ready to play in games, too.

“I’ve just been home, taking my kids to school,” said Allen, who has been contemplating whether to retire after 18 seasons in the NBA. “I’m working out, taking care of my body. I’m in great shape. I’ll just watch how the season progresses, and if I do feel the desire to continue to play, then I’ll decide what situation is viable for me…” He decided to prepare on his own timetable, rather than go through the rigors of a training camp. He says he could be ready to play in about a week. “I still feel certain aches and pains; that’s definitely old age,” he said. “To be able to run, and back off a little bit, lift, and back off a little bit instead of going at it 100 percent all the time like I’ve been doing has helped.”

After so many offseason rumors, there’s still no timeline for Allen’s prospective return. His former boss, Boston Celtics GM Danny Ainge, recently opined that Allen might be best-served waiting until mid-season before making a decision. That Allen says he’ll “watch how the season progresses” while away from the game makes it seem as if he could be taking Ainge’s advice.

Every team in the league could use a shooter and leader of Allen’s worth, but a few contenders have expressed public interest. The Cleveland Cavaliers have long been considered frontrunners for his services, while the San Antonio Spurs and Chicago Bulls have also reached out to the league’s all-time leader in made three-pointers. The Los Angeles Clippers and Washington Wizards also covet Allen’s services.

There’s a case to be made for each team above being the best fit for Allen. He has connections at every potential stop, and is likely less concerned with meaningful playing time than most free agents of his status. Allen’s strong relationships with LeBron James and Doc Rivers make the Cavs and Clippers seem his likeliest destinations, but no actual word from his camp has come confirming that theory.

So much time off for a player would normally scare away suitors, but Allen isn’t most players. He makes jumpers in his sleep, and his notorious work ethic ensures that he’s keeping sharp while playing full-time family man. We hope he elects to return and thrives when he does. The league is a better place when guys like Allen – performance and health permitting, of course – are playing in it.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.