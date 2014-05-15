Video: Ray Allen Go-Ahead 3-Pointer Helps Heat Move On

The Brooklyn Nets went into Game 5 on Wednesday night facing elimination in Miami. The Nets were not going down without a fight, and held a lead into the final minute. Thanks to a late rally by LeBron James and Dwyane Wade‘s strong play throughout, Game 5 came down to the wire. With the score sitting at 91-90 in favor of the Nets, Ray Allen hit a corner three-pointer with 32 seconds left. The shot has become the norm for the future hall-of-famer.

Up until this shot, Allen was 0-for-6 from deep. It never matters when it’s Jesus.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Despite a couple of questionable calls and officiating reviews, the Heat went on to beat the Nets 96-94, giving them a 4-1 series win. The Heat will now face the winner of the Pacers – Wizards series in the Eastern Conference Finals.

What do you think?

Follow Elizabeth on Twitter at @gobibs.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.