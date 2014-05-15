Video: Ray Allen Go-Ahead 3-Pointer Helps Heat Move On

#Miami Heat
05.15.14 4 years ago

The Brooklyn Nets went into Game 5 on Wednesday night facing elimination in Miami. The Nets were not going down without a fight, and held a lead into the final minute. Thanks to a late rally by LeBron James and Dwyane Wade‘s strong play throughout, Game 5 came down to the wire. With the score sitting at 91-90 in favor of the Nets, Ray Allen hit a corner three-pointer with 32 seconds left. The shot has become the norm for the future hall-of-famer.

Up until this shot, Allen was 0-for-6 from deep. It never matters when it’s Jesus.

Despite a couple of questionable calls and officiating reviews, the Heat went on to beat the Nets 96-94, giving them a 4-1 series win. The Heat will now face the winner of the Pacers – Wizards series in the Eastern Conference Finals.

What do you think?

Follow Elizabeth on Twitter at @gobibs.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Miami Heat
TAGSBROOKLYN NETSDimeMagMIAMI HEATRAY ALLEN

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP