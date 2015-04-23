“When the legend becomes fact, print the legend.” ~ Maxwell Scott, The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
A few years ago Kamilah Lewis was waiting in line at a store in Los Angeles to pay for her items, and she handed the clerk her credit card. The worker asked for her I.D., and her eyes got big when she read Kamilah’s last name.
“Are you related to Ray Lewis?” the lady asked.
Kamilah nodded, letting her know Lewis was her father.
“Oh my god!” the woman behind the counter exclaimed. She started telling everyone who was nearby, beaming like she just met a bonafide celebrity. “This is Raymond’s daughter!” Everyone wanted to come by and say hello, to meet the daughter of a hardwood king.
“When I’m out there I’m treated like royalty for lack of a better word,” Kamilah said. “The red carpet is rolled out. It’s funny because I’m not worthy, but he is an L.A. legend down here. His name is known throughout South Central and that area. If you don’t know him, your dad has told you a story about him or your granddad has. Somebody has told you a story about Raymond Lewis.”
To people in that part of Los Angeles, Raymond Lewis was downright famous. He had his own Nike billboard. He was in Sports Illustrated. He played – and beat – some of the game’s greats, sometimes by himself. And it appears as though everybody has a tale that adds to his mythology.
“Raymond is on the level of folklore,” Lewis’ former Verbum Dei High School and Cal State Los Angeles teammate Adrian Chivers said. “It has been passed down word of mouth that he was actually the best player that ever came out of Los Angeles.”
I’d say Lenny Bias is up there as one of the greatest to never make it to the NBA
Yo you can’t go to a Drew League game without hearing some body mention Ray. He was real. I wish I’d have gotten to see him in person. I’ll definitely be supporting this project when it comes out, as well as TheDrew.
Compton, stand the fuck up.
Seems like there’s at least 10 Lewis-type story in every big city, every state at least.
I’d luv to see TSS take all the Lost Ones we know about and do some bracketology on em so we can decide once and for all who’s the greatest Street Baller ever… It’ll degenerate into a fight, a buncha name calling, trolling, etc. But hey, thats what the innerweb is for.
Nice article I hope you guys keep doing stuff like this. Obviously I don’t know any of the details but this seems like a movie that 30 for 30 would eat up and I’m sure they could shovel over the extra cashe. Regardless I hope it gets made, seems like a fascinating story.
my pops played against him while at Inglewood high, Reggie Theus was on the Inglewood squad. Ray gave everybody the business, early to mid 70’s La ball had legends
heard all the stories, one From my dad I thought was suspect was that Jim Hereck would always kick him out of Morningside’s Gym, He was an all state high jumper too. so he would go down and clown on the double rims until caught.
fast forward 18 years latter I’m being recruited by UCLA football, while sitting for pregame meal with the other recruits and a few b-ball players, and sure as hell Jim Hereck walks up and recognizes my dad and tells me how he would have to kick him out weekly.
My dad and uncle were neighborhood legends growing up, everyone knew about the Berry brothers and how when one chose to go to Inglewood and the other Morningside added gas to one of LA best rivalries.
That’s the dopest part about living in LA. Local legends get as much love as the actual celebrities but they’re usually way more down to earth
and love from celebrities too, took pops to see Sac play the Lakers when Reggie was coaching, Harold Nails is the Stapes center camera guy ( big black guy with hat always turned backwards) they all went to school together since the 3rd grade. it was cool to see them chop it up at center court.
every once in a while Harold will call pops up to be his cord bitch, but really its just so they can hang out courtside.
Leave it to the Sixers to mess something like this up…..