Shutterstock

“When the legend becomes fact, print the legend.” ~ Maxwell Scott, The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

A few years ago Kamilah Lewis was waiting in line at a store in Los Angeles to pay for her items, and she handed the clerk her credit card. The worker asked for her I.D., and her eyes got big when she read Kamilah’s last name.

“Are you related to Ray Lewis?” the lady asked.

Kamilah nodded, letting her know Lewis was her father.

“Oh my god!” the woman behind the counter exclaimed. She started telling everyone who was nearby, beaming like she just met a bonafide celebrity. “This is Raymond’s daughter!” Everyone wanted to come by and say hello, to meet the daughter of a hardwood king.

“When I’m out there I’m treated like royalty for lack of a better word,” Kamilah said. “The red carpet is rolled out. It’s funny because I’m not worthy, but he is an L.A. legend down here. His name is known throughout South Central and that area. If you don’t know him, your dad has told you a story about him or your granddad has. Somebody has told you a story about Raymond Lewis.”

To people in that part of Los Angeles, Raymond Lewis was downright famous. He had his own Nike billboard. He was in Sports Illustrated. He played – and beat – some of the game’s greats, sometimes by himself. And it appears as though everybody has a tale that adds to his mythology.

“Raymond is on the level of folklore,” Lewis’ former Verbum Dei High School and Cal State Los Angeles teammate Adrian Chivers said. “It has been passed down word of mouth that he was actually the best player that ever came out of Los Angeles.”