Red Bull King of the Rock is Coming to NYC This Weekend!

You saw the TV spots all during the NBA Finals and all of the sick teasers online, and now it’s finally here – the Red Bull King of the Rock tour is ready to take over New York City this Saturday. The best part is, whether you want to play and compete for prizes and a trip to run on Alcatraz Island or if you want to check out some great 1-on-1 basketball, you can be a part of this free event. This is what you need to know:



The New York City King of the Rock qualifier is being held at Lincoln Playground up at 135th and 5th Avenue in Harlem. Games are slated to start at 10 a.m. NYC’s own DJ Boogie Blind will be spinning throughout the day and the great DJ Clue will be making an appearance as well.

For athletes, there is a cash prize for the winner. The winner and runner up will both get a trip to San Francisco in September to play for the ultimate championship on Alcatraz Island. All participants will receive a jersey and an exclusive t-shirt. IT IS FREE TO ENTER, you just have to be there early to register and to get your spot in the tournament. It’s a 64-player tournament that is first-come, first served, so if you want to play, you better be there well before 9 am because spots will be going quickly. EMAIL US at KOTR@DIMEMAG.COM if you’re interested in playing and we can start your application (or call our special King of the Rock athlete line at 917-651-5414).

For more info you can also check out the official King of the Rock web site.