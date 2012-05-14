Red Bull Midnight Run is Coming… [UPDATED]

#Red Bull
05.14.12 6 years ago

[In case you missed this post on Friday afternoon, we wanted to drop it again, this time with a look at some exclusive product for players.]

There is arguably no other brand in the world making more aggressive, innovative inroads into basketball than Red Bull. Over the past few years they have signed players like Rajon Rondo, Blake Griffin and Deron Williams, and have launched programs like King of the Rock, Boston’s Got Wings and Red Bull 2-on-2 Revolution that have effectively set the stage for what is coming next: Red Bull Midnight Run.

Red Bull has selected the top 100 non-NBA players from NYC, DC, Boston and Chicago to represent their city in elite, premium Red Bull Midnight Runs in each city that will be like no basketball event these players have ever experienced. Over the course of two rounds, the 400 players will be narrowed down to 32 to play on their city’s team in the finals.

This intro video gives you an idea what is in store for the players and where that final round is going to go down.

We will have more info including coverage of the events as they happen. Stay tuned…

In the meantime, check out some of the exclusive product that the players will receive as part of Red Bull Midnight Run:

Exclusive Red Bull Midnight Run x Undefeated T-shirts:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Red Bull
TAGSLatest NewsPlaygroundReal Storiesred bullred bull midnight run

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP