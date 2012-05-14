Red Bull Midnight Run is Coming… [UPDATED]

[In case you missed this post on Friday afternoon, we wanted to drop it again, this time with a look at some exclusive product for players.]

There is arguably no other brand in the world making more aggressive, innovative inroads into basketball than Red Bull. Over the past few years they have signed players like Rajon Rondo, Blake Griffin and Deron Williams, and have launched programs like King of the Rock, Boston’s Got Wings and Red Bull 2-on-2 Revolution that have effectively set the stage for what is coming next: Red Bull Midnight Run.

Red Bull has selected the top 100 non-NBA players from NYC, DC, Boston and Chicago to represent their city in elite, premium Red Bull Midnight Runs in each city that will be like no basketball event these players have ever experienced. Over the course of two rounds, the 400 players will be narrowed down to 32 to play on their city’s team in the finals.

This intro video gives you an idea what is in store for the players and where that final round is going to go down.

We will have more info including coverage of the events as they happen. Stay tuned…

In the meantime, check out some of the exclusive product that the players will receive as part of Red Bull Midnight Run:

Exclusive Red Bull Midnight Run x Undefeated T-shirts: