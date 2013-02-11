Red Bull Uses High-Tech Camera to Capture Anthony Davis’ Skills

In the lead up to < strong>Anthony Davis’ first NBA All-Star weekend experience, Red Bull used a “Motion Control” camera system – usually reserved for shooting high-speed car commercials – to capture AD’s entire arsenal on the court in one sequence shot.

The “Motion Control” technique means the camera is controlled down to the millimeter of movement, allowing for all of Anthony’s different actions to roll together. The machine used to capture Anthony is fittingly called the “Gazelle,” as it moves over 25 feet per second to keep up with AD through his paces on the court. Then in order to speed down Anthony’s motions on the court and see every little nuance, a Phantom Flex camera was used to capture him at 500 frames per second. The Phantom Flex camera is commonly used for high-end scientific military and ballistic camera work, recording at a higher resolution than HD and allowing fans to see more detail than every before.

The music in the clip was composed by Grammy award-winning music producer Symbolic One (S1), a Dallas-based music producer who has worked with clients such as Eminem, Kanye West and 50 Cent.

Anthony Davis is part of the “starting five” of Red Bull athletes, along with Blake Griffin, Deron Williams, Rajon Rondo and John Wall.