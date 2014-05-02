Limited Release: Reebok Classic Blacktop “Battleground” & “Boulevard”

These Reebok Classics are a must for when the concrete glimmers with refracted heat. The return of the Reebok Classic “Blacktop” collection featuring the “Battleground” and “Boulevard” colorways returns with a limited release on May 9. They’ll be here just in time for the warm weather where you can spend all day and night on the playground court.

When it first launched, this collection became synonymous with ’90s streetball and the hard-won respect of the inner city, yet the sneakers could also be worn in style off the court. Originally built for the blacktop, the shoes are returning in limited pairs at key retailers Jimmy Jazz, Expressions, Shiekh, City Gear, Villa, DTLR, Reebok.com.

The Reebok Classic Battleground ($125 adult/$90 GS/$50 TD) and Reebok Classic Boulevard ($100 adult/$75 GS) will be available in both black-based and white-based colorways, so you can make it work depending on your own personal style.

