Reggie Evans ‘Playoff’ T-Shirt

Despite getting swept by the San Antonio Spurs, hope and promise is on the horizon for the L.A. Clippers. There are many questions that have to be answered by the front office in the offseason, but keeping the core players of the Clippers’ bench, aka “The Goon Squad”, should be one of the key goals. One of the key members of the Goon Squad, Reggie Evans, out-gritted and grinded the Memphis Grizzlies in round one, winning the hearts of Clipper fans. Check out this fan-made t-shirt.

Although Coach Pop‘s “Hack-A-Reggie” caused Evans to be a liability against the Spurs, Clipper fans should pay homage to one of the “gulliest” players in the league with this shirt.

Scoop one up from eBay for $20, available in only sizes small, medium and large.

Will you rock a Reggie Evans shirt?

