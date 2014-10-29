This “Relentless” Clippers Video Will Get You Jacked For The 2014-15 Season

We’ve always been suckers for a good hype video. This year’s Clippers team has a new owner, a coach and GM under a new long-term deal, and they’re dreaming of a Larry O’Brien trophy in their not-too-distant future. After suffering the ignominy of working for Donald Sterling, and after the painful, drawn-out process leading to his decades-late exit, a supercharged former Microsoft CEO, Steve Ballmer, is now sitting at the top of the Clippers’ hierarchy. Their new ad compaign launching tonight, like their new owner, should enliven even the most detached NBA fans.

“We are absolutely committed to developing the Clippers into not only one of the top teams on the court, but also one of the best organizations in professional sports,” said Clippers owner Steve Ballmer in a release. “We are relentless in pursuit of our goals, and believe this campaign captures the essence of what it means to be a Clipper.”

Doc Rivers feels the same way. “He wants to do what’s right, and that’s all you ask from any owner,” Rivers said in the same release. “He’s good, and the players love the fact that we have an owner that really wants us to do well and is willing to put his wallet behind it. I don’t know if you can ask for anything more.”

Forward Blake Griffin is upbeat by the new owner’s enthusiasm for the team, too. “The thing about it is it’s genuine,” Griffin told Conan O’Brien earlier this week. “It’s not like he’s just doing this for a show. It’s genuine. He loves basketball; he wants to win. I think he’s always wanted to own an NBA team. Now he has that opportunity, and that energy is contagious. We embrace that.”

The Clippers open their 2014-15 season on Thursday against the Thunder, which is when the new 60-second placement will first air.

(Video via Clipper Nation; H/T FTW)

